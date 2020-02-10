La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘I saw the light’ de Todd Rundgren

Empezamos una nueva semana con la recomendación de la canción del día en 'Herrera en COPE': ‘I saw the light’ de Todd Rundgren.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Les presento a un artista de artistas: Todd Rundgren. Productor, cantante, multiinstrumentista, creador de esa especie de cosa que se llama el ’power pop’. Él compuso esta canción “I saw the light” (“Conocí la luz”) a su amor platónico Carole King.

Letra de la canción ‘I saw the light’ de Todd Rundgren

It was late last night

I was feeling something wasn't right

There was not another soul in sight

Only you, only you

So we walked along,

though I knew there was something wrong

And the feeling hot me oh so strong about you

Then you gazed up at me and the answer was plain to see

'Cause I saw the light in your eyes

Though we had our fling

I just never would suspect a thing

'Til that little bell began to ring in my head

In my head

But I tried to run,

though I knew it wouldn't help me none

'Cause I couldn't ever love no one, or so I said

But my feelings for you

were just something I never knew

'Til I saw the light in your eyes

But I love you best

It's not something that I say in jest

'Cause you're different, girl, from all the rest

In my eyes

And I ran out before but I won't do it anymore

Can't you see the light in my eyes