La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘I saw the light’ de Todd Rundgren

Empezamos una nueva semana con la recomendación de la canción del día en 'Herrera en COPE': ‘I saw the light’ de Todd Rundgren.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Les presento a un artista de artistas: Todd Rundgren. Productor, cantante, multiinstrumentista, creador de esa especie de cosa que se llama el ’power pop’. Él compuso esta canción “I saw the light” (“Conocí la luz”) a su amor platónico Carole King.
It was late last night
I was feeling something wasn't right
There was not another soul in sight
Only you, only you
So we walked along,
though I knew there was something wrong
And the feeling hot me oh so strong about you
Then you gazed up at me and the answer was plain to see
'Cause I saw the light in your eyes
Though we had our fling
I just never would suspect a thing
'Til that little bell began to ring in my head
In my head
But I tried to run,
though I knew it wouldn't help me none
'Cause I couldn't ever love no one, or so I said
But my feelings for you
were just something I never knew
'Til I saw the light in your eyes
But I love you best
It's not something that I say in jest
'Cause you're different, girl, from all the rest
In my eyes
And I ran out before but I won't do it anymore
Can't you see the light in my eyes
