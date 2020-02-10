ABC

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

Audio

La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘I saw the light’ de Todd Rundgren

No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado09:23

Empezamos una nueva semana con la recomendación de la canción del día en 'Herrera en COPE': ‘I saw the light’ de Todd Rundgren.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Les presento a un artista de artistas: Todd Rundgren. Productor, cantante, multiinstrumentista, creador de esa especie de cosa que se llama el ’power pop’. Él compuso esta canción “I saw the light” (“Conocí la luz”) a su amor platónico Carole King.

Letra de la canción ‘I saw the light’ de Todd Rundgren

It was late last night
I was feeling something wasn't right
There was not another soul in sight
Only you, only you
So we walked along,
though I knew there was something wrong
And the feeling hot me oh so strong about you
Then you gazed up at me and the answer was plain to see
'Cause I saw the light in your eyes

Though we had our fling
I just never would suspect a thing
'Til that little bell began to ring in my head
In my head
But I tried to run,
though I knew it wouldn't help me none
'Cause I couldn't ever love no one, or so I said
But my feelings for you
were just something I never knew
'Til I saw the light in your eyes

But I love you best
It's not something that I say in jest
'Cause you're different, girl, from all the rest
In my eyes
And I ran out before but I won't do it anymore
Can't you see the light in my eyes

Etiquetas

Lo más compartido

Lo último

Lo más visto

Lo más escuchado

Lo último

En directo

Herrera en COPE

Con Carlos Herrera

Escuchar