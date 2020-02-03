La canción de hoy de Herrera: “I go to Rio” de Hugh Jackman

Empezamos la semana con mucha marcha, a tritmo de salsa en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con: “I go to Rio” de Hugh Jackman.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Peter Allen en el año 77, era músico australiano que había hecho muy notables canciones, bueno creo una vez una que cantó desde Peggy Lee. Hasta incluso se llegó a hacer una comedia musical de Broadway.

La canción era “I go to Rio”, hoy hemos traído la versión de Hugh Jackman.

Letra de la canción “I go to Rio” de Hugh Jackman

When my baby

When my baby smiles at me I go to Rio

De Janeiro, my-oh-me-oh

I go wild and then I have to do the Samba

And La Bamba

Now I'm not the kind of person

With a passionate persuasion for dancin'

Or roma-ancin'

But I give in to the rhythm

And my feet follow the beatin' of my hear-eart

Woh-ho-oh-oh, when my baby

When my baby smiles at me I go to Rio

De Janeiro

I'm a Salsa fellow

When my baby smiles at me

The sun'll lightens up my li-ife

And I am free at last, what a blast

Woh-ho-oh-oh, when my baby

When my baby smiles at me

I feel like Tarzan, of the Jungle

There on the hot sand

And in a bungalow while monkeys play above-a

We-ee make love-a

Now I'm not the type to let vibrations (Rio)

Trigger my imagination easily (Rio)

You know that's just not me

But I turn into a tiger (Rio)

Everytime I get beside the - one I love (Rio)

Woh, oh, woh, woh-oh, Rio - Rio

Yeah Ugh - Rio - Ugh

Woh-ho-oh-oh, when my ba-a-aby (when my baby)

When my baby smiles at me I go to Rio (Rio)

De Janeiro

I'm a Salsa fellow-ow

When my baby smiles at me

The sun'll lightens you-up my li-ife

And I am free at last, what a blast

When my baby (when my baby)

When my baby smiles at me I go to Rio (Rio)

That's when I go to Rio (Rio)

Rio - Rio De Janeir-eiro

Rio, Rio, Rio