La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Reet petite’ de Jackie Wilson

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Terminamos esta semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, con uno de los mayores éxitos de Jackie Wilson: ‘Reet petite’.
“Es la historia de una canción
Allá por el año 57 un cantante de soul, que había tenido bastante éxito, llamado Jackie Wilson y que procedía de 'The Dominoes' creó este ‘Reet petite’ que en realidad es o se quería llamar también ‘La mejor chica que alguna vez quise conocer’.
Era ese cantante que casi casi murió de un ataque cardíaco cantando ‘Lonely Teardrops’ en el escenario. El Jackie Wilson del mal genio, dicen, pero que creó una brillantísima melodía para que usted se acabe de despertar hoy
Well, lookabell, lookabell, lookabell, lookabell Oooooh Weeeeee
Lookabell, lookabell, lookabell OoooooWeeee
Oh, Ah, Oh, Ah, Oh wee
Well, she's so fine, fine, fine, She's so fine fa fine
She's so fi iii ine, She's so fine, fine, fine
She's really sweet the finest girl you ever wanna meet
Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Rrrrrrrr Reet Petite, the finest girl you ever wanna meet
Well, have you ever seen a girl for whom your soul you'd give
For whom you'd fight for, die for, pray to God you'd lie for
She's so fine, she's so fine, she's really sweet the finest girl
You ever wanna meet
Well, she really thrills me so
From her head to toe, I want the world to know, I love her, love her so
She's alright, she's alright, She's alrighty.
You know to me it has to be at night
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Rrrr Reet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet
Ohhhhh (instrumental) Well, she's like honey from a bees
And like bees from a tree, I love her, need her,
She bez' so buzzin'
She's alright, she's got what it takes
She's got what it takes and to me she really rates
Well, Oh now she's my cutey, my tuttu fruitt,
My heart, my love, my bathin' beauty she's alright, she's
Got just what it takes, she's got what it takes and to
Me she a- really rates
Oh oh oh oh, Oh oh oh oh
RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet
RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet
RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet