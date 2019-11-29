La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Reet petite’ de Jackie Wilson

Terminamos esta semana con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’, con uno de los mayores éxitos de Jackie Wilson: ‘Reet petite’.

“Es la historia de una canción

Allá por el año 57 un cantante de soul, que había tenido bastante éxito, llamado Jackie Wilson y que procedía de 'The Dominoes' creó este ‘Reet petite’ que en realidad es o se quería llamar también ‘La mejor chica que alguna vez quise conocer’.

Era ese cantante que casi casi murió de un ataque cardíaco cantando ‘Lonely Teardrops’ en el escenario. El Jackie Wilson del mal genio, dicen, pero que creó una brillantísima melodía para que usted se acabe de despertar hoy

Letra de la canción ‘Reet petite’ de Jackie Wilson

Well, lookabell, lookabell, lookabell, lookabell Oooooh Weeeeee

Lookabell, lookabell, lookabell OoooooWeeee

Oh, Ah, Oh, Ah, Oh wee

Well, she's so fine, fine, fine, She's so fine fa fine

She's so fi iii ine, She's so fine, fine, fine

She's really sweet the finest girl you ever wanna meet

Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Rrrrrrrr Reet Petite, the finest girl you ever wanna meet

Well, have you ever seen a girl for whom your soul you'd give

For whom you'd fight for, die for, pray to God you'd lie for

She's so fine, she's so fine, she's really sweet the finest girl

You ever wanna meet

Well, she really thrills me so

From her head to toe, I want the world to know, I love her, love her so

She's alright, she's alright, She's alrighty.

You know to me it has to be at night

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Rrrr Reet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet

Ohhhhh (instrumental) Well, she's like honey from a bees

And like bees from a tree, I love her, need her,

She bez' so buzzin'

She's alright, she's got what it takes

She's got what it takes and to me she really rates

Well, Oh now she's my cutey, my tuttu fruitt,

My heart, my love, my bathin' beauty she's alright, she's

Got just what it takes, she's got what it takes and to

Me she a- really rates

Oh oh oh oh, Oh oh oh oh

RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet

RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet

RrrReet Petite the finest girl you ever wanna meet