La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘Los Angeloser’ de Meat Loaf

Despertamos este miércoles con mucha marcha a ritmo de rock con la canción del día en 'Herrera en COPE': 'Los Angeloser' de Meat Loaf.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Meat Loaf, que era un señor antes mucho más grande y gordo que ahora, cuyo nombre podría ser “pastel de carne” o “trozo de carne”. Es un cantante pasional, intenso, redondo… lo da todo en cada pieza.

Como este ‘Angeloser’ que es de la colección privada así… lo más ideal para levantarse un día a las 7 de la mañana.

¡Qué maravilla!, ¡qué bonito!, ¡qué deliciosa manera de levantarse!

Sabes que yo te daré todo el amor que tengo

Y vaciaré todos mis bolsillos y todo lo que puedo

Porque tú eres un ‘Angeloser’…”

Letra de la canción ‘Los Angeloser’ de Meat Loaf

I wrote you this poem

I'd like to dedicate it to you

I'm just a white boy

I play the guitar

I put my pants on

I drive a shit car

Up into the valley

To see my girlfriend

She's got a big couch

She's got a Mercedes Benz

Sing hallelujah

My glass is half full

She pours me champagne

She drinks a Red Bull

And she says 'darling

One thing thing you got to understand

As long as I am satisfied

Well, you will always be my man

You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have

I'll empty all my pockets and I give you what I can

You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have

I'll give you all the love that I can

Los Angeloser

Los Angeloser

Los Angeloser

I'll give you all the love that I can

Oh yeah

We got the sunshine

We got the good friends

We [do-si-do] and all the time

Out in the wilderness

She always looks fine

She's gonna be the one to make it

And I'll be two steps behind

You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have

I'll empty all my pockets and I give you what I can

You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have

I'll give you all the love that I can

Los Angeloser

Los Angeloser

Los Angeloser

I'll give you all the love that I can

Now check this out

I say this

I say this with the deepest appreciation for all you ladies out there

Especially the ones who've shown a little love for someone such as myself

You believed in me

Loved me

If it wasn't for you

There would be no me

I thank you baby

The way you save me

I would repay you

But I'm too lazy

I thank you baby

The way you save me

I would repay you

But I'm too lazy

You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have

I'll empty all my pockets and I give you what I can

You know that I, I'll give you all the love that have

I'll give you all the love that I have

I wrote you this poem

I'd like to dedicate it to you