La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Little Italy” de Stephen Bishop & Chaka Khan

Este martes en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' tenemos un dúo con uno de los grandes artistas nrteamericanos, Stephen Bishop & Chaka Khan: "Litlle Italy".

“Es la historia de una canción…

Stephen Bishop fue siempre un cantante discreto pero con mucho gusto. Artista también de artistas, de Garfunkel, de Clapton, de muchos otros.

Una vez editó un disco monumental ‘Careless’ y de la cara B del segundo single surgió una bellísima canción que canta con Chaka Khan: “Litlle Italy”.

Hay gente bailando en las calles

En la pequeña Italia..."

Letra de la canción ‘Little Italy’ de Stephen Bishop & Chaka Khan

Can't you hear the parade

Somebody's calling my name

There on the sidewalk

And all the people turn their heads to see

Ah mama,

Am I holding on to the wings of a prayer

Waiting for Rosie,

Tell me do ya think she cares

Ah, dancing in the streets,

In little Italy

Ah, there all dancing in the streets, in little Italy

I'm am an old woman

And your old enough to live your own life

But stay out of the barrels

The boys are seeing you with the clowns

Ah but Rosie,

She gotta rainbow round her shoulder

You better not loose her,

Wild flowers make her heart sing

Ah, there dancing in the streets,

in little Italy

Ah, there are dancing in the streets,

In little Italy

Do do do do do do do

Bah bah bah bah bah bah

Bah bah bah bah bah bah

Ah, there all dancing in the streets,

In little Italy

Ah, there are dancing in the streets,

In little Italy