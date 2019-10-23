La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘I.G.Y’ de Donald Fagen

En esta lluviosa mañana de miércoles ‘Herrera en COPE’ ha elegido para la canción del día un homenaje a la geofísica con ‘I.G.Y’ de Donald Fagen.

“Es la historia de una canción…

No sé si conocen ustedes a Donald Fagen. Dirigió Steely Dan con Walter Becker. Es un tipo de clase, mucha clase.

Un año se fijó en 1957 y un extraño Año Geofísico Internacional que fue proyecto internacional científico bárbaro, con muchos países entre los que no estaba España, y le dedicó esta canción. toda la clase de Donald Fagen al servicio de un año.

Es la historia de una canción. El Año Geofísico Internacional.

Qué hermoso mundo será este

Qué glorioso tiempo para ser libre

Seremos eternamente jóvenes”

Letra de la canción 'I.G.Y.' de Donald Fagen:

Standing tough under stars and stripes

We can tell

This dream's in sight

You've got to admit it

At this point in time that it's clear

The future looks bright

On that train all graphite and glitter

Undersea by rail

Ninety minutes from New York to Paris

Well by seventy-six we'll be A.O.K.

What a beautiful world this will be

What a glorious time to be free

Get your ticket to that wheel in space

While there's time

The fix is in

You'll be a witness to that game of chance in the sky

You know we've got to win

Here at home we'll play in the city

Powered by the sun

Perfect weather for a streamlined world

There'll be spandex jackets one for everyone

What a beautiful world this will be

What a glorious time to be free

On that train all graphite and glitter

Undersea by rail

Ninety minutes from New York to Paris

(More leisure for artists everywhere)

A just machine to make big decisions

Programmed by fellows with compassion and vision

We'll be clean when their work is done

We'll be eternally free yes and eternally young

What a beautiful world this will be

What a glorious time to be free