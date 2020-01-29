La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Dirty Blvd” de Lou Reed

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado08:48
Para este miércoles, ecuador de la semana, no hay nada mejor que la canción del día en 'Herrera en COPE', una 'canción protesta' del gran Lou Reed: “Dirty Blvd”.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Lou Reed, inolvidable siempre, allá por el 89 uno de sus discos conceptuales llevaba una pieza, bueno el disco estaba dedicado a Nueva York (New York), pero era una dura crítica social a la ciudad. Consideraba que había que cantar canciones como este “Dirty Blvd”, desolador relato entre la diferencia entre ricos y pobres.
Dame tu hambre, tu cansancio, tu pobreza que yo orinaré en ellas
Lo haré llegando al final de este sucio Boulevard
Pedro lives out of the Wilshire Hotel
he looks out a window without glass
The walls are made of cardboard, newspapers on his feet
his father beats him 'cause he's too tired to beg
He's got 9 brothers and sisters
they're brought up on their knees
it's hard to run when a coat hanger beats you on the thighs
Pedro dreams of being older and killing the old man
but that's a slim chance he's going to the boulevard
He's going to end up, on the dirty boulevard
he's going out, to the dirty boulevard
He's going down, to the dirty boulevard
This room cost 2, 000 dollars a month
you can believe it man it's true
somewhere a landlord's laughing till he wets his pants
No one here dreams of being a doctor or a lawyer or anything
they dream of dealing on the dirty boulevard
Give me your hungry, your tired your poor I'll piss on 'em
that's what the Statue of Bigotry says
Your poor huddled masses, let's club 'em to death
and get it over with and just dump 'em on the boulevard
Get to end up, on the dirty boulevard
going out, to the dirty boulevard
He's going down, on the dirty boulevard
going out
Outside it's a bright night
there's an opera at Lincoln Center
movie stars arrive by limousine
The klieg lights shoot up over the skyline of Manhattan
but the lights are out on the Mean Streets
A small kid stands by the Lincoln Tunnel
he's selling plastic roses for a buck
The traffic's backed up to 39th street
the TV whores are calling the cops out for a suck
And back at the Wilshire, Pedro sits there dreaming
he's found a book on magic in a garbage can
He looks at the pictures and stares at the cracked ceiling
"At the count of 3" he says, "I hope I can disappear"
And fly fly away, from this dirty boulevard
I want to fly, from dirty boulevard
I want to fly, from dirty boulevard
I want to fly-fly-fly-fly, from dirty boulevard
I want to fly away
I want to fly
Fly, fly away
I want to fly
Fly-fly away (Fly a-)
fly-fly-fly (-way, ooohhh...)
Fly-fly away (I want to fly-fly away)
fly away (I want to fly, wow-woh, no, fly away)
En directo
Recomendados
Monólogo de las 8 de Herrera
9min 25seg
Herrera en COPE
1min 32seg
Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Monólogo de las 8 de Herrera
Herrera a las 8, miércoles 29 de enero
Herrera en COPE
Herrera responde a las "estupefacientes" amenazas de Junqueras de volver a convocar un “referéndum"”