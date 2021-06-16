COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You and me’ de Spargo

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este miércoles

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You and me’ de Spargo.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá en 1980 había una banda holandesa, era un grupo holandés con una cantante norteamericana. Varios éxitos entre los 70 y los 80, es una cosa ahora para subir un poco el volumen de la radio, ‘You and me’ y aquellos que se llamaban Spargo".

    Letra de la canción ‘You and me’ de Spargo

    Baby can't you see
    I want to talk it over
    Baby you and me
    We'll find a four leaf clover
    Baby I can't see you
    I want to talk it over
    Baby you and me
    We'll find a four leaf clover soon.

    Walkin' through' the rain
    Feelin' so much better
    Wash away the pain,
    Tryin' to forget her.
    ('Cause you know what she said)
    Baby can't you see
    We're not good for each other
    Baby you and me
    Can't play mother and father
    I just can't be free
    When you're sayin' what's the matter

    Baby you and me
    We just cannot be together.

    Baby, can't you see,
    Walkin' through' the rain
    Feelin' that I miss him
    Got a lot of pain
    'Cause I can't be with him
    (But you can be with me oh, yeah)
    One day you will see
    You've got to show your emotions
    Give your heart to me,
    We'll love each other with devotion
    Baby now I see
    We are birds of feather,
    baby you and me
    We just got to be together

    Baby can't you see,
    Baby now we see
    We were meant for each other
    baby you and me
    Can play mother and father
    baby now we see
    We were meant for each other
    baby you and me
    Can you play mother and father
    Baby now we see
    You and me
    Baby now we see,

    La canción del día de Herrera: 'Desire' de Andy Gibb

