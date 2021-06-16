La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You and me’ de Spargo

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 07:22
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You and me’ de Spargo.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá en 1980 había una banda holandesa, era un grupo holandés con una cantante norteamericana. Varios éxitos entre los 70 y los 80, es una cosa ahora para subir un poco el volumen de la radio, ‘You and me’ y aquellos que se llamaban Spargo".
Baby can't you see
I want to talk it over
Baby you and me
We'll find a four leaf clover
Baby I can't see you
I want to talk it over
Baby you and me
We'll find a four leaf clover soon.
Walkin' through' the rain
Feelin' so much better
Wash away the pain,
Tryin' to forget her.
('Cause you know what she said)
Baby can't you see
We're not good for each other
Baby you and me
Can't play mother and father
I just can't be free
When you're sayin' what's the matter
Baby you and me
We just cannot be together.
Baby, can't you see,
Walkin' through' the rain
Feelin' that I miss him
Got a lot of pain
'Cause I can't be with him
(But you can be with me oh, yeah)
One day you will see
You've got to show your emotions
Give your heart to me,
We'll love each other with devotion
Baby now I see
We are birds of feather,
baby you and me
We just got to be together
Baby can't you see,
Baby now we see
We were meant for each other
baby you and me
Can play mother and father
baby now we see
We were meant for each other
baby you and me
Can you play mother and father
Baby now we see
You and me
Baby now we see,
