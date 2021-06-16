La canción del día de Herrera: ‘You and me’ de Spargo

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘You and me’ de Spargo.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá en 1980 había una banda holandesa, era un grupo holandés con una cantante norteamericana. Varios éxitos entre los 70 y los 80, es una cosa ahora para subir un poco el volumen de la radio, ‘You and me’ y aquellos que se llamaban Spargo".

Letra de la canción ‘You and me’ de Spargo

Baby can't you see

I want to talk it over

Baby you and me

We'll find a four leaf clover

Baby I can't see you

I want to talk it over

Baby you and me

We'll find a four leaf clover soon.

Walkin' through' the rain

Feelin' so much better

Wash away the pain,

Tryin' to forget her.

('Cause you know what she said)

Baby can't you see

We're not good for each other

Baby you and me

Can't play mother and father

I just can't be free

When you're sayin' what's the matter

Baby you and me

We just cannot be together.

Baby, can't you see,

Walkin' through' the rain

Feelin' that I miss him

Got a lot of pain

'Cause I can't be with him

(But you can be with me oh, yeah)

One day you will see

You've got to show your emotions

Give your heart to me,

We'll love each other with devotion

Baby now I see

We are birds of feather,

baby you and me

We just got to be together

Baby can't you see,

Baby now we see

We were meant for each other

baby you and me

Can play mother and father

baby now we see

We were meant for each other

baby you and me

Can you play mother and father

Baby now we see

You and me

Baby now we see,

