La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb

Una canción que crearon los hermanos Gibb, los Bee Gees, pero que no acabaron de incluir en su disco, no le acaban de coger el punto.
Se la dejaron a su hermano Andy, al pequeño Andy, que hizo una auténtica maravilla con aquel ‘Desire’, 1979.
Letra de la canción ‘Desire’ de Andy Gibb
We may be big or small or black or white, eternally And black and white is you and me in a special light We may be young or old or in between, but this much I know Together we can learn to grow In a world that's ever turning it's back on you
If you give it all away, Make it mine, mine, ine, ine, ine You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on
And when I get to you my desire is glowing in your light These are the golden years we get to live, we lead the way Tomorrow we can start today in a special light Love could be good or bad or in between, but this much I learn Baby, you and I can learn In a world that's rearranging it's reality
If you give it all away, Make it mine, mine, ine, ine, ine You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on
And it's nice to light a fire when it's cold outside
You are desire, everything you need I give you right or wrong And you are the woman that I base my whole existence on And when I get to you my desire is glowing in your light