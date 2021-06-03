La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway.
“Es la historia de una canción…
En los años 70 Roberta Flack estaba en estado de gracia y grabó además algunas canciones con una leyenda del soul llamado Donny Hathaway que tenía mucha influencia en artistas como Alicia Keys o George Benson.
Y la pieza era este ‘Where is the love’ (‘Dónde está el amor’).
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love?
Where is the love?
You said, you'd give to me
As soon as you were free
Will it ever be?
Where is the love?
You told me that you didn't love him
And you were gonna say, goodbye
But if you really didn't mean it
Why did you have to lie?
Where is the love?
You said, was mine, all mine
Till the end of time
Was it just a lie?
Where is the love?
If you had, had a sudden change of heart
I wish that you would tell me so
Don't leave me hangin' on the promises
You've got to let me know
Oh, how I wish, I never met you
I guess, it must have been my fate
To fall in love with someone else's love
All I can do is wait
That's all I can do, yeah yeah
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
