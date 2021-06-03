La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway.

“Es la historia de una canción…

En los años 70 Roberta Flack estaba en estado de gracia y grabó además algunas canciones con una leyenda del soul llamado Donny Hathaway que tenía mucha influencia en artistas como Alicia Keys o George Benson.

Y la pieza era este ‘Where is the love’ (‘Dónde está el amor’).

Letra de la canción ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love?

Where is the love?

You said, you'd give to me

As soon as you were free

Will it ever be?

Where is the love?

You told me that you didn't love him

And you were gonna say, goodbye

But if you really didn't mean it

Why did you have to lie?

Where is the love?

You said, was mine, all mine

Till the end of time

Was it just a lie?

Where is the love?

If you had, had a sudden change of heart

I wish that you would tell me so

Don't leave me hangin' on the promises

You've got to let me know

Oh, how I wish, I never met you

I guess, it must have been my fate

To fall in love with someone else's love

All I can do is wait

That's all I can do, yeah yeah

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Co-co’ de The Sweet

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Knock three times’ de Dawn