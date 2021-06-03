COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    En los años 70 Roberta Flack estaba en estado de gracia y grabó además algunas canciones con una leyenda del soul llamado Donny Hathaway que tenía mucha influencia en artistas como Alicia Keys o George Benson.

    Y la pieza era este ‘Where is the love’ (‘Dónde está el amor’).

    Letra de la canción ‘Where is the love’ de Roberta Flack y Donny Hathaway

    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love?
    Where is the love?
    You said, you'd give to me
    As soon as you were free
    Will it ever be?
    Where is the love?
    You told me that you didn't love him
    And you were gonna say, goodbye
    But if you really didn't mean it
    Why did you have to lie?
    Where is the love?
    You said, was mine, all mine
    Till the end of time
    Was it just a lie?
    Where is the love?
    If you had, had a sudden change of heart
    I wish that you would tell me so
    Don't leave me hangin' on the promises
    You've got to let me know
    Oh, how I wish, I never met you
    I guess, it must have been my fate
    To fall in love with someone else's love
    All I can do is wait
    That's all I can do, yeah yeah
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)
    Where is the love? (Where is the love?)

