La canción del día de Herrera: ‘What do I do?’ de Phil Fearon y Galaxy

En la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: : ‘What do I do?’ de Phil Fearon y Galaxy.

“Es la historia de una canción----

Para un lunes, aquellos que tenga todavía cierta reticencia el lunes que se animen con este Phil Fearon y con Galaxy. Con una ‘What do I do?’ que resulta entretenido y convincente.

Phil Fearon es un señor, un jamaicano británico que hizo no poco éxito, tuvo no poco éxito en los 80 con esta y otras piezas, muy de lunes por la mañana”.

Letra de la canción ‘What do I do?’ de Fearon y Galaxy

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try you always keep me waitin'

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try you always keep me waitin'

Remember me, I'm the one you danced with

Remember how we danced so tight I could not let you go

I know it's been a long time, but I'm callin'

'Cause I've got to be with you (First you keep me waitin')

(Won't you let me know?) I've got to be with you

(Won't you let me know?)

I never told you that I loved you

'Cause I could never take for granted you would feel the same

Now I can't take the waiting any longer

I just got to let you know (First you keep me waitin')

(Won't you let me know?) Yes, I got to let you know

(Won't you let me know?)

So tell me what do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try you always keep me waitin'

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try you always keep me waitin'

I bet you've come to your conclusion

But now you're gonna take a little longer to recline

Eventhough you know just what you'll say

I guess that's just the way girls play (First you keep me waitin')

(Won't you let me know?) Yeah, that's just the way you play

(Won't you let me know?)

So tell me what do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try you always keep me waitin'

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try you always keep me waitin'

I would really like to believe that

If you want to spend some time with me

You may decide you love me too

Well, it must be worth the waiting

Or I would not be sitting here alone all night long

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try you always keep me waitin'

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try you always keep me waitin'

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try, I'm always waiting for you

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?

No matter how I try, oh, why do I just keep on sitting here?

What do I do if I wanna get through to you?