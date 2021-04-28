La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This a swear’ de Richard Darbyshire

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This a swear’ de Richard Darbyshire.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Un tipo con clase, británico, Richard Darbyshire, ‘Eso te lo juro’ (‘This a swear’).

Letra de la canción ‘This a swear’ de Richard Darbyshire

I hope that you forgive me

Once you understand

That i didn't mean to hurt you

It really wasn't what i've planned

Cause honey, i know

I've been holding back to long

I've been slow

To show you that i can

Sometimes i've hurt your feeling

So listen from now on, honey yeaaahh

This i swear from the morning light

To when we lay down in the night

Babe, i'll be there

From the minute i'm away from you

Darling, i promise you

If you need me i'll be there

So don't go lose in state, baby

I'm just feeling in secure

I'm so in love and scare with, baby

I never felt like this before

Cause honey you know

I've been holding back to long

Feelings grow

I'm burst in that, to seems to let you know

Just how much you mean to me

So listen from now on, honey

This i swear from the morning light

To when we lay down in the night

Babe, i'll be there

From the minute i'm away from you

Darling, i promise you

If you need me i'll be there

Cause honey you know

I've been holding back to long

Feelings grow

I'm burst in that, to seems to let you know

Just how much you mean to me

So listen from now on, honey

This i swear from the morning light

To when we lay down in the night

Babe, i'll be there

From the minute i'm away from you

Darling, i promise you

If you need me i'll be there

