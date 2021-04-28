La canción del día de Herrera: ‘This a swear’ de Richard Darbyshire

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘This a swear’ de Richard Darbyshire.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Un tipo con clase, británico, Richard Darbyshire, ‘Eso te lo juro’ (‘This a swear’).
I hope that you forgive me
Once you understand
That i didn't mean to hurt you
It really wasn't what i've planned
Cause honey, i know
I've been holding back to long
I've been slow
To show you that i can
Sometimes i've hurt your feeling
So listen from now on, honey yeaaahh
This i swear from the morning light
To when we lay down in the night
Babe, i'll be there
From the minute i'm away from you
Darling, i promise you
If you need me i'll be there
So don't go lose in state, baby
I'm just feeling in secure
I'm so in love and scare with, baby
I never felt like this before
Cause honey you know
I've been holding back to long
Feelings grow
I'm burst in that, to seems to let you know
Just how much you mean to me
So listen from now on, honey
This i swear from the morning light
To when we lay down in the night
Babe, i'll be there
From the minute i'm away from you
Darling, i promise you
If you need me i'll be there
Cause honey you know
I've been holding back to long
Feelings grow
I'm burst in that, to seems to let you know
Just how much you mean to me
So listen from now on, honey
This i swear from the morning light
To when we lay down in the night
Babe, i'll be there
From the minute i'm away from you
Darling, i promise you
If you need me i'll be there
