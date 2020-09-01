COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘The river of dreams’ de Billy Joel

    Despertamos este martes con esperanza con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘The river of dreams’ de Billy Joel.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Era 1993 y en aquel entonces el artista Billy Joel llevaba 11 discos grabados, este era el número 12 y de esto hace 27 años. Él hablaba mucho entonces del amor y de la fidelidad y otras cosas y grabó este ‘The river of dreams’.

    Todos vivimos en el océano, todos empezamos en las corrientes y todos somos llevados por el río de los sueños.

    Letra de la canción ‘The river dreams’ de Billy Joel

    In the middle of the night
    I go walking in my sleep
    From the mountains of faith
    To the river so deep
    I must be looking for something
    Something sacred I lost
    But the river is wide
    And it's too hard to cross

    Even though I know the river is wide
    I walk down every evening and I stand on the shore
    I try to cross to the opposite side
    So I can finally find out what I've been looking for

    In the middle of the night
    I go walking in my sleep
    Through the valley of fear
    To a river so deep
    I've been searching for something
    Taken out of my soul
    Something I'd never lose
    Something somebody stole

    I don't know why I go walking at night
    But now I'm tired and I don't want to walk anymore
    I hope it doesn't take the rest of my life
    Until I find what it is that I've been looking for

    In the middle of the night
    I go walking in my sleep
    Through the jungle of doubt
    To a river so deep
    I know I'm searching for something
    Something so undefined
    That it can only be seen
    By the eyes of the blind

    In the middle of the night

    I'm not sure about a life after this
    God knows I've never been a spiritual man
    Baptized by the fire, I wade into the river
    That runs to the promised land

    In the middle of the night
    I go walking in my sleep
    Through the desert of truth
    To the river so deep
    We all end in the ocean
    We all start in the streams
    We're all carried along
    By the river of dreams

    In the middle of the night

