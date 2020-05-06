La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Peace train’ de Cat Stevens

Una bella melodía para la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Peace train’ de Cat Stevens.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por 1971 un londinense llamado Cat Stevens compuso mientras viajaba en un tren pensando en Alfred Hitchcock una canción dedicada a la paz, entonces la paz andaba por todas partes, era muy del tiempo de la guerra del Vietnam.

Cat Stevens hizo bellísimas, íntimas canciones, luego se convirtió al Islam se llamó Yusuf y realmente perdido todo interés.

Pero esta canción queda como uno de los momentos cúspides de las cosas.

Junta tu equipaje y trae a tus buenos amigos también

Porque se está acercando el tren

Estará pronto contigo…”

Letra de la canción ‘Peace train’ de Cat Stevens

Now I've been happy lately

Thinking about the good things to come

And I believe it could be

Something good has begun

Oh, I've been smiling lately

Dreaming about the world as one

And I believe it could be

Someday it's going to come

'Cause I'm on the edge of darkness

There ride the Peace Train

Oh, Peace Train take this country

Come take me home again

Now I've been smiling lately,

Thinkin' about the good things to come

And I believe it could be,

Something good has begun

Oh Peace Train sounding louder

Glide on the Peace Train

Come on now Peace Train

Yes, Peace Train holy roller

Everyone jump upon the Peace Train

Come on now, Peace Train

Get your bags together,

Go bring your good friends, too

'Cause it's getting nearer,

It soon will be with you

Now come and join the…

