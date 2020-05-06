La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Peace train’ de Cat Stevens

Herrera en COPE
Una bella melodía para la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Peace train’ de Cat Stevens.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por 1971 un londinense llamado Cat Stevens compuso mientras viajaba en un tren pensando en Alfred Hitchcock una canción dedicada a la paz, entonces la paz andaba por todas partes, era muy del tiempo de la guerra del Vietnam.
Cat Stevens hizo bellísimas, íntimas canciones, luego se convirtió al Islam se llamó Yusuf y realmente perdido todo interés.
Pero esta canción queda como uno de los momentos cúspides de las cosas.
Junta tu equipaje y trae a tus buenos amigos también
Porque se está acercando el tren
Estará pronto contigo…”
Now I've been happy lately
Thinking about the good things to come
And I believe it could be
Something good has begun
Oh, I've been smiling lately
Dreaming about the world as one
And I believe it could be
Someday it's going to come
'Cause I'm on the edge of darkness
There ride the Peace Train
Oh, Peace Train take this country
Come take me home again
Now I've been smiling lately,
Thinkin' about the good things to come
And I believe it could be,
Something good has begun
Oh Peace Train sounding louder
Glide on the Peace Train
Come on now Peace Train
Yes, Peace Train holy roller
Everyone jump upon the Peace Train
Come on now, Peace Train
Get your bags together,
Go bring your good friends, too
'Cause it's getting nearer,
It soon will be with you
Now come and join the…
