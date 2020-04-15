La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Only when you leave’ de Spandau Ballet

ABC

Románticos y nostálgicos, así amanecemos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Only when you leave’ de Spandau Ballet.

“Es la historia de una canción

Érase una vez una banda que pertenecía a esa cosa que se llamaban “los nuevos románticos” (“The New Romantics”) muy de los 80. Una banda que duró lo que duró la década prácticamente, aunque luego se volvieron a juntar hace no demasiado tiempo.

Esos nuevos románticos, como una suerte de nuevo glam, se llamaban Spandau BalletSpandau por el barrio de Berlín donde estaba la célebre prisión que tantos años ocupó Rudolf HessEse Spandau Ballet en el 84 madre mía la que monto con ese ‘Only when you leave’ (‘Solo cuando te vas)

Solo cuando te vas necesito amarte

Soy un poco tonto, lo suficiente para necesitarte demasiado tiempo…

Hoy más de algún espíritu ochentero estará o habrá amanecido feliz”.

Letra de la canción ‘Only when you leave’ de Spandau Ballet

Layin' in the after glow
I only wanna learn what you know
But now you're leavin'
How many hearts must you break
And how many calls must I make
But now you're leavin'
In this world all that I choose has come unbearable
But love is in your touch
Ooh, it's killing me so much
Ooh, only when you leave
I'll need to love you
And when the action has all gone
I'm just a little fool enough to need you
A fool enough too long
Only when you leave, you'll leave in danger
Ooh, I'll make sure that you pay
So give a little passion to a stranger
And take this soul away

I only wanna make things last
So how could this have gone so fast
And now you're leavin'
How many times must I learn
It's only when you've gone that I burn

And now you're leavin'
In the end, all that is left has come unbearable
It's hard to change your mind
So leave it all behind

Ooh, only when you leave
I'll need to love you
And when the action has all gone
I'm just a little fool enough to need you
A fool enough too long
Only when you leave, you'll leave in danger
Ooh, I'll make sure that you pay
So give a little passion to a stranger
And take this soul away

Layin' in the after glow
I only wanna learn what you know
Ooh, but now you're leavin'
How many hearts must you break
How many calls must I make

But now you're leavin'
In this world all that I choose has come unbearable

But love is in your touch
Ooh, it's killing me so much
Only when you leave
I'll need to love you
And when the action has all gone
I'm just a little fool enough to need you
A fool enough too long
Only when you leave, you'll leave in danger
Ooh, I'll make sure that you pay
So give a little passion to a stranger
And take this soul away, uh, no, no, no, no

