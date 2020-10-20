La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:52
Amanecemos este día con uno de los clásico en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles,
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por el años por el año 1975 los Eagles de California lanzaron un disco inolvidable llamado ‘One of these nights’ (‘Una de estas noches’)... te gustará escúchalo.
Henley y Frey frecuentaban un bar de Los Ángeles llamado Dana Tana’s dónde iba la mujer más hermosa de California y a ella le dedicaron este ‘Lyin’ eyes’.
Hay que reconocer que los Águilas de California son una banda casi perfecta.
No puedes ocultar tus ojos embusteros
Y tu sonrisa es un disfraz delgado.
Letra de la canción ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles
City girls just seem to find out early
How to open doors with just a smile
A rich old man
And she won't have to worry
She'll dress up all in lace and go in style
Late at night a big old house gets lonely
I guess every form of refuge has its price
And it breaks her heart to think her love is only
Given to a man with hands as cold as ice
So she tells him she must go out for the evening
To comfort an old friend who's feelin' down
But he knows where she's goin' as she's leavin'
She is headed for the cheatin' side of town
You can't hide your lyin' eyes
And your smile is a thin disguise
I thought by now you'd realize
There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes
On the other side of town a boy is waiting
With fiery eyes and dreams no one could steal
She drives on through the night anticipating
'Cause he makes her feel the way she used to feel
She rushes to his arms, they fall together
She whispers that it's only for awhile
She swears that soon she'll be comin' back forever
She pulls away and leaves him with a smile
You can't hide your lyin' eyes
And your smile is a thin disguise
I thought by now you'd realize
There ain't now way to hide your lyin' eyes
She gets up and pours herself a strong one
And stares out at the stars up in the sky
Another night, it's gonna be a long one
She draws the shade and hangs her head to cry
She wonders how it ever got this crazy
She thinks about a boy she knew in school
Did she get tired or did she just get lazy?
She's so far gone she feels just like a fool
My oh my, you sure know how to arrange things
You set it up so well, so carefully
Ain't it funny how your new life didn't change things?
You're still the same old girl you used to be
You can't hide your lyin' eyes
And your smile is a thin disguise
I thought by now you'd realize
There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes
There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes
Honey, you can't hide your lyin' eyes
Las canciones de la semana
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Paloma torcaza’ de María Dolores Pradera y Los Sabandeños
En directo