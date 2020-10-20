La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles

Amanecemos este día con uno de los clásico en la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles,

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el años por el año 1975 los Eagles de California lanzaron un disco inolvidable llamado ‘One of these nights’ (‘Una de estas noches’)... te gustará escúchalo.

Henley y Frey frecuentaban un bar de Los Ángeles llamado Dana Tana’s dónde iba la mujer más hermosa de California y a ella le dedicaron este ‘Lyin’ eyes’.

Hay que reconocer que los Águilas de California son una banda casi perfecta.

No puedes ocultar tus ojos embusteros

Y tu sonrisa es un disfraz delgado.

Letra de la canción ‘Lyin’ eyes’ de los Eagles

City girls just seem to find out early

How to open doors with just a smile

A rich old man

And she won't have to worry

She'll dress up all in lace and go in style

Late at night a big old house gets lonely

I guess every form of refuge has its price

And it breaks her heart to think her love is only

Given to a man with hands as cold as ice

So she tells him she must go out for the evening

To comfort an old friend who's feelin' down

But he knows where she's goin' as she's leavin'

She is headed for the cheatin' side of town

You can't hide your lyin' eyes

And your smile is a thin disguise

I thought by now you'd realize

There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes

On the other side of town a boy is waiting

With fiery eyes and dreams no one could steal

She drives on through the night anticipating

'Cause he makes her feel the way she used to feel

She rushes to his arms, they fall together

She whispers that it's only for awhile

She swears that soon she'll be comin' back forever

She pulls away and leaves him with a smile

You can't hide your lyin' eyes

And your smile is a thin disguise

I thought by now you'd realize

There ain't now way to hide your lyin' eyes

She gets up and pours herself a strong one

And stares out at the stars up in the sky

Another night, it's gonna be a long one

She draws the shade and hangs her head to cry

She wonders how it ever got this crazy

She thinks about a boy she knew in school

Did she get tired or did she just get lazy?

She's so far gone she feels just like a fool

My oh my, you sure know how to arrange things

You set it up so well, so carefully

Ain't it funny how your new life didn't change things?

You're still the same old girl you used to be

You can't hide your lyin' eyes

And your smile is a thin disguise

I thought by now you'd realize

There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes

There ain't no way to hide your lyin' eyes

Honey, you can't hide your lyin' eyes

Las canciones de la semana

La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Paloma torcaza’ de María Dolores Pradera y Los Sabandeños