COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘We just disagree’ de Dave Mason

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este lunes

    Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 08:27

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘We just disagree’ de Dave Mason.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Dave Mason, fundador de Traffic, creador de canciones como ‘Feeling alright’, también tenía momentos en soledad para componer bellezas como esta ‘We just disagree’.

    Letra de la canción ‘We just disagree’ de DaveMason

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Been away, haven't seen you in a while
    How've you been, have you changed your style?
    And do you think that we've grown up differently?
    Don't seem the same, seems you've lost your feel for me

    So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye
    There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy
    There's only you and me and we just disagree
    Ooh ooh ooh, oh oh oh

    I'm goin' back to a place that's far away, how 'bout you?
    Have you got a place to stay?
    Why should I care when I'm just trying to get along
    We were friends and now it's the end of our love song

    So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye
    There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy
    There's only you and me and we just disagree
    Ooh ooh ooh, oh oh oh

    So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye
    There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy
    There's only you and me and we just disagree

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados