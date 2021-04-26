La canción del día de Herrera: ‘We just disagree’ de Dave Mason

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘We just disagree’ de Dave Mason.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Dave Mason, fundador de Traffic, creador de canciones como ‘Feeling alright’, también tenía momentos en soledad para componer bellezas como esta ‘We just disagree’.

Letra de la canción ‘We just disagree’ de DaveMason

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Been away, haven't seen you in a while

How've you been, have you changed your style?

And do you think that we've grown up differently?

Don't seem the same, seems you've lost your feel for me

So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye

There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy

There's only you and me and we just disagree

Ooh ooh ooh, oh oh oh

I'm goin' back to a place that's far away, how 'bout you?

Have you got a place to stay?

Why should I care when I'm just trying to get along

We were friends and now it's the end of our love song

So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye

There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy

There's only you and me and we just disagree

Ooh ooh ooh, oh oh oh

So let's leave it alone 'cause we can't see eye to eye

There ain't no good guy, there ain't no bad guy

There's only you and me and we just disagree