    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Four strong winds’ de Neil Young

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:16

    Terminamos la semana cantándole al amor en canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Four Strong Winds’ de Neil Young.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Les confieso que es una de mis favoritas, una canción canadiense del 66, la melancolía de un amor que se va cuya versión en la voz de Neil Young se hace aplastantemente maravillosa

    Cuatro vientos fuertes que soplan solos

    Siete mares que bate fuerte

    Todas esas cosas que no cambian pase lo que pase…”

    Letra de la canción ‘Four Strong Winds’ de Neil Young

    Think I'll go out to Alberta

    Weather's good there in the fall

    I got some friends that I could go to working for

    Still, I wish you'd change your mind

    If I ask you one more time

    But we've been through this a hundred times or more

    Four strong winds that blow lonely

    Seven seas that run high

    All those things that don't change, come what may

    If the good times are all gone

    Then I'm bound for moving on

    I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way

    If I get there before the snow flies

    And if things are looking good

    You could meet me if I send you down the fare

    But by then it would be winter

    Not too much for you to do

    And those winds sure can blow cold way out there

    Four strong winds that blow lonely

    Seven seas that run high

    All those things that don't change, come what may

    The good times are all gone

    So I'm bound for moving on

    I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way

    Still, I wish you'd change your mind

    If I ask you one more time

    But we've been through that a hundred times or more

    Four strong winds that blow lonely

    Seven seas that run high

    All those things that don't change, come what may

    If the good times are all gone

    Then I'm bound for moving on

    I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way

    I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way

