La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Four strong winds’ de Neil Young

Terminamos la semana cantándole al amor en canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Four Strong Winds’ de Neil Young.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Les confieso que es una de mis favoritas, una canción canadiense del 66, la melancolía de un amor que se va cuya versión en la voz de Neil Young se hace aplastantemente maravillosa
Cuatro vientos fuertes que soplan solos
Siete mares que bate fuerte
Todas esas cosas que no cambian pase lo que pase…”
Think I'll go out to Alberta
Weather's good there in the fall
I got some friends that I could go to working for
Still, I wish you'd change your mind
If I ask you one more time
But we've been through this a hundred times or more
Four strong winds that blow lonely
Seven seas that run high
All those things that don't change, come what may
If the good times are all gone
Then I'm bound for moving on
I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way
If I get there before the snow flies
And if things are looking good
You could meet me if I send you down the fare
But by then it would be winter
Not too much for you to do
And those winds sure can blow cold way out there
Four strong winds that blow lonely
Seven seas that run high
All those things that don't change, come what may
The good times are all gone
So I'm bound for moving on
I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way
Still, I wish you'd change your mind
If I ask you one more time
But we've been through that a hundred times or more
Four strong winds that blow lonely
Seven seas that run high
All those things that don't change, come what may
If the good times are all gone
Then I'm bound for moving on
I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way
I'll look for you if I'm ever back this way
