La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds.
“Es la historia de una canción ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds
Allá por 1973 las ‘Esmeraldas de Detroit’ (Detori Emeralds) que no eran de Detroit eran de Arkansas, por cierto, grupo vocal de R&B grabó esta cosa llamada ‘Feel the need in me’.
Ee how I'm walking
See how I'm talking
Notice everything in me
Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me
I need you by my side
To be my guide
Can't you see my arms
Are open wide, mm hmm
Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me
Every day, I need it
(Love) every day, I want it
(Love) without your sweet
Sweet love, I'd rather die
I need it constantly
(Love) your love takes care of me
(Love) your love is better
To me than apple pie
Just put your hand in mine
Love me all the time
The proof you will
Plainly see, mm hmm
Feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me
I need you on the case
To keep my heart in place
You make me what I need to be
Ooh, feel the need, oh
Feel, feel the need in me
Your love is total now
Can't get enough
Girl, your love is
So important to me
Feel the need, hey, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me
I, I, I need you by my side
To be my guide
Can't you see my arms
Are open wide
Feel the need, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me
Every day I need it
(Love) every day I want it
(Love) without your sweet
Sweet love, I'd rather die
I need it constantly
(Love) your love takes care of me
(Love) your love is better to me
Than cherry pie
See how I'm walking
See how I'm talking
Notice everything in me
Feel the need, oh
Feel it, feel the need in me
Just put your hand in mine
Love me all the time
The proof you will plainly see
Feel the need, hey
Feel it, feel the need in me
See how he walk
See how he walk
See how he walk...
