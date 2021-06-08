COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este martes

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds.

    “Es la historia de una canción ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds

    Allá por 1973 las ‘Esmeraldas de Detroit’ (Detori Emeralds) que no eran de Detroit eran de Arkansas, por cierto, grupo vocal de R&B grabó esta cosa llamada ‘Feel the need in me’.

    Letra de la canción ‘Feel the need in me’ de Detroit Emeralds

    Ee how I'm walking
    See how I'm talking
    Notice everything in me

    Feel the need, oh
    Feel, feel the need in me

    I need you by my side
    To be my guide
    Can't you see my arms
    Are open wide, mm hmm

    Feel the need, oh
    Feel, feel the need in me

    Every day, I need it
    (Love) every day, I want it
    (Love) without your sweet
    Sweet love, I'd rather die

    I need it constantly
    (Love) your love takes care of me
    (Love) your love is better
    To me than apple pie

    Just put your hand in mine
    Love me all the time
    The proof you will
    Plainly see, mm hmm

    Feel the need, oh
    Feel, feel the need in me

    I need you on the case
    To keep my heart in place
    You make me what I need to be

    Ooh, feel the need, oh
    Feel, feel the need in me

    Your love is total now
    Can't get enough
    Girl, your love is
    So important to me

    Feel the need, hey, oh
    Feel it, feel the need in me

    I, I, I need you by my side
    To be my guide
    Can't you see my arms
    Are open wide

    Feel the need, oh
    Feel it, feel the need in me

    Every day I need it
    (Love) every day I want it
    (Love) without your sweet
    Sweet love, I'd rather die

    I need it constantly
    (Love) your love takes care of me
    (Love) your love is better to me
    Than cherry pie

    See how I'm walking
    See how I'm talking
    Notice everything in me

    Feel the need, oh
    Feel it, feel the need in me

    Just put your hand in mine
    Love me all the time
    The proof you will plainly see

    Feel the need, hey
    Feel it, feel the need in me

    See how he walk
    See how he walk
    See how he walk...

