La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Everybody’s talking’’ de Iggy Pop

Empezamos una buena semana con una versión en lacanción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Everybody’s talking’’ de Iggy Pop.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Hace no demasiados años, muy pocos, Iggy Pop “La Iguana” había dejado atrás su tiempo de locura y rock and roll y grabó un disco con versiones de canciones, esas canciones que a él le habían gustado desde siempre como esta de Harry Nilsson ‘Everybody's talkin’’.

Todo el mundo me habla

Y no oigo ni una palabra de lo que me dicen

Solamente los ecos de mi mente…”

Letra de la canción ‘Everybody’s talking’’ de Iggy Pop

Everybody's talking at me

I don't hear a word they're saying

Only the echoes of my mind

People stopping staring

I can't see their faces

Only the shadows of their eyes

I'm going where the sun keeps shining

Through the pouring rain

Going where the weather suits my clothes

Backing off of the North East winds

Sailing on a summer breeze

And skipping over the ocean like a stone

Oh

I'm going where the sun keeps shining

Through' the pouring rain

Going where the weather suits my clothes

Backing off of the North East winds

Sailing on a summer breeze

And skipping over the ocean like a stone

Everybody's talking at me

I don't hear a word they're saying

Only the echoes of my mind

I won't let you leave my love behind

No, I won't let you leave

I won't let you leave my love behind