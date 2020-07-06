La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Everybody’s talking’’ de Iggy Pop

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 07:35
Empezamos una buena semana con una versión en lacanción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Everybody’s talking’’ de Iggy Pop.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Hace no demasiados años, muy pocos, Iggy Pop “La Iguana” había dejado atrás su tiempo de locura y rock and roll y grabó un disco con versiones de canciones, esas canciones que a él le habían gustado desde siempre como esta de Harry Nilsson ‘Everybody's talkin’’.
Todo el mundo me habla
Y no oigo ni una palabra de lo que me dicen
Solamente los ecos de mi mente…”
Everybody's talking at me
I don't hear a word they're saying
Only the echoes of my mind
People stopping staring
I can't see their faces
Only the shadows of their eyes
I'm going where the sun keeps shining
Through the pouring rain
Going where the weather suits my clothes
Backing off of the North East winds
Sailing on a summer breeze
And skipping over the ocean like a stone
Oh
I'm going where the sun keeps shining
Through' the pouring rain
Going where the weather suits my clothes
Backing off of the North East winds
Sailing on a summer breeze
And skipping over the ocean like a stone
Everybody's talking at me
I don't hear a word they're saying
Only the echoes of my mind
I won't let you leave my love behind
No, I won't let you leave
I won't let you leave my love behind
En directo