La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Al principio de los 70 un cantante inglés de notable éxito, y continúa todavía cantando, y elegancia grabó una canción llamada : ‘I did what I did for Maria’ (‘Hice lo que hice por María’). Buen, la letra os la cuento después porque tiene su gracia. Tony Christie
Este es un viudo al que van a ejecutar y explica por qué se vengó de la muerte de María, muy festiva la canción no…”.
Sun rise this is the last day
that I'll ever see
out in the court-yard
they're ready for me
but I go to my Lord without fear
'cos I did what I did for Maria.
As I rode into town
with the sun going down
all the windows were barred
there was noone around
for they knew that I'd come
with my hand on my gun
and revenge in my heart for Maria
my dearest departed Maria.
Take an eye for an eye
and a life for a life
and somebody must die
for the death of my wife
yes I did what I did for Maria
I did what I did for Maria.
Laughter echoed across for
the end of the street
there was the man
I was burnin' to meet
and my mind was so calm and so clear.
as I took my revenge for Maria.
And he fell to the ground
raisin' dust all around
but I knew he was dead
long before he went down
it was quick it was clean
made it easy on him
which is more than he did for Maria.
When he did what he did for Maria.
