COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este viernes

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 07:25

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Al principio de los 70 un cantante inglés de notable éxito, y continúa todavía cantando, y elegancia grabó una canción llamada : ‘I did what I did for Maria’ (‘Hice lo que hice por María’). Buen, la letra os la cuento después porque tiene su gracia. Tony Christie

    Este es un viudo al que van a ejecutar y explica por qué se vengó de la muerte de María, muy festiva la canción no…”.

    Letra de la canción ‘I did what I did for Maria’ de Tony Christie

    • Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

    Sun rise this is the last day
    that I'll ever see
    out in the court-yard
    they're ready for me
    but I go to my Lord without fear
    'cos I did what I did for Maria.

    As I rode into town
    with the sun going down
    all the windows were barred
    there was noone around
    for they knew that I'd come
    with my hand on my gun
    and revenge in my heart for Maria
    my dearest departed Maria.

    Take an eye for an eye
    and a life for a life
    and somebody must die
    for the death of my wife
    yes I did what I did for Maria
    I did what I did for Maria.

    Laughter echoed across for
    the end of the street
    there was the man
    I was burnin' to meet
    and my mind was so calm and so clear.
    as I took my revenge for Maria.

    And he fell to the ground
    raisin' dust all around
    but I knew he was dead
    long before he went down
    it was quick it was clean
    made it easy on him
    which is more than he did for Maria.
    When he did what he did for Maria.

    LAS CANCIONES DE LA SEMANA

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Rocío, Rocío, Rocío’ del Coro de la Hermandad del Rocío de Sevilla

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain’t no woman (Like the one I’ve got)’ de Four Tops

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Downtown train’ de Tom Waits

    La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Zombie’ de The Cranberries

    Etiquetas

    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados