La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Day in day out’ de Nat King Cole

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 1Actualizado 14:00
Un martes con ritmo con la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE': ‘Day in day out’ de Nat King Cole
“Es la historia de una canción…
En 1939 dos inspirados autores crearon esta melodía ‘Day in day out’, (‘Día a día’) que habían interpretado Petula Clark, Frank Sinatra o Bing Crosby.
En el 64 hizo la versión clave aquel adorable, único, extraordinario artista llamado Nat King Cole.
Día tras día
El mismo viejo budú sigue de cerca
El mismo viejo bombardeo en mi corazón
Cuando pienso en ti
Nena pienso en ti día tras día…"
Day in, day out
The same old voodoo follows me about
The same old pounding in my heart
Whenever I think of you
And darling I think of you
Day in and day out
Day out, day n
I needn't tell you how my days begin
When I awake I get up with a tingle
One possibility in view
That possibility of maybe seeing you
Come rain, come shine
I meet you and to me the day is fine
Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes
The oceans roar, a thousand drums
Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt
When there it is, day in, day out
Come rain, come shine
I meet you and to me the day is fine
Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes
The oceans roar, a thousand drums
Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt
When there it is, day in, day out
Then I kiss your lips, and the pounding becomes
The oceans roar, a thousand drums
Can't you see it's love, can there be any doubt
When there it is, day in, day out
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Don't give up on us’ de David Soul
En directo 2