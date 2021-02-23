La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles

COPE

    La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles.

    “Es la historia de una canción…

    Allá por los mediados de los 70, un trío, eran los compositores fundamentales de una de las mejores bandas de la historia los 'Eagles' de California. Ese trío era Don Henley, Glenn Frey y el tercero J. D. Souther , que de vez en cuando canto algunas de las canciones que compuso para los Eagles, especialmente este maravilloso ’Best of myl love’

    Letra de la canción ‘Best of my love’ de Eagles

    Every night i'm lyin' in bed
    Holdin' you close in my dreams
    Thinkin' about all the things that we said
    Comin' apart at the seams
    We try to talk it over
    But the words come out too rough
    I know you were tryin' to give me the best of your love

    Beautiful faces and loud empty places
    Look at the way that we live
    Wastin' our time on cheap talk and wine
    Left us so little to give
    That same old crowd was like a cold dark cloud
    That we could never rise above
    But here in my heart
    I give you the best of my love
    Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    You get the best of my love
    (You get the best of my love)
    Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    You get the best of my love
    (You get the best of my love)

    I'm goin' back in time and it's a sweet dream
    It was a quiet night and I would be all right
    If I could go on sleeping
    But every mornin' I wake up and worry
    What's gonna happen today?
    You see it your way I see it mine
    But we both see it slippin' away

    You know we always had each other baby
    (Ooh...) I guess that wasn't enough oh-oh ooh whoa
    But here in my heart
    I give you the best of my love
    Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    You get the best of my love
    (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    You get the best of my love
    (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    Every night and day
    You get the best of my love
    (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    Oh-oh oh-oh
    You get the best of my love
    (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    You get the best of my love
    (You get the best of my love)
    The best of my love Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    Mmm-mmm mmm-mmm-mmm
    You get the best of my love
    (The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
    You got it
    You got it

