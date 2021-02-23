La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 08:40
La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Allá por los mediados de los 70, un trío, eran los compositores fundamentales de una de las mejores bandas de la historia los 'Eagles' de California. Ese trío era Don Henley, Glenn Frey y el tercero J. D. Souther , que de vez en cuando canto algunas de las canciones que compuso para los Eagles, especialmente este maravilloso ’Best of myl love’
Every night i'm lyin' in bed
Holdin' you close in my dreams
Thinkin' about all the things that we said
Comin' apart at the seams
We try to talk it over
But the words come out too rough
I know you were tryin' to give me the best of your love
Beautiful faces and loud empty places
Look at the way that we live
Wastin' our time on cheap talk and wine
Left us so little to give
That same old crowd was like a cold dark cloud
That we could never rise above
But here in my heart
I give you the best of my love
Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
You get the best of my love
(You get the best of my love)
Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
You get the best of my love
(You get the best of my love)
I'm goin' back in time and it's a sweet dream
It was a quiet night and I would be all right
If I could go on sleeping
But every mornin' I wake up and worry
What's gonna happen today?
You see it your way I see it mine
But we both see it slippin' away
You know we always had each other baby
(Ooh...) I guess that wasn't enough oh-oh ooh whoa
But here in my heart
I give you the best of my love
Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
You get the best of my love
(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
You get the best of my love
(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
Every night and day
You get the best of my love
(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
Oh-oh oh-oh
You get the best of my love
(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
You get the best of my love
(You get the best of my love)
The best of my love Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
Mmm-mmm mmm-mmm-mmm
You get the best of my love
(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'
You got it
You got it
La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Paloma blanca’ de George Baker Selection
En directo