La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’: ‘Best of my love’ de J. D. Souther de los Eagles.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por los mediados de los 70, un trío, eran los compositores fundamentales de una de las mejores bandas de la historia los 'Eagles' de California. Ese trío era Don Henley, Glenn Frey y el tercero J. D. Souther , que de vez en cuando canto algunas de las canciones que compuso para los Eagles, especialmente este maravilloso ’Best of myl love’

Letra de la canción ‘Best of my love’ de Eagles

Every night i'm lyin' in bed

Holdin' you close in my dreams

Thinkin' about all the things that we said

Comin' apart at the seams

We try to talk it over

But the words come out too rough

I know you were tryin' to give me the best of your love

Beautiful faces and loud empty places

Look at the way that we live

Wastin' our time on cheap talk and wine

Left us so little to give

That same old crowd was like a cold dark cloud

That we could never rise above

But here in my heart

I give you the best of my love

Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

You get the best of my love

(You get the best of my love)

Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

You get the best of my love

(You get the best of my love)

I'm goin' back in time and it's a sweet dream

It was a quiet night and I would be all right

If I could go on sleeping

But every mornin' I wake up and worry

What's gonna happen today?

You see it your way I see it mine

But we both see it slippin' away

You know we always had each other baby

(Ooh...) I guess that wasn't enough oh-oh ooh whoa

But here in my heart

I give you the best of my love

Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

You get the best of my love

(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

You get the best of my love

(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

Every night and day

You get the best of my love

(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

Oh-oh oh-oh

You get the best of my love

(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

You get the best of my love

(You get the best of my love)

The best of my love Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

Mmm-mmm mmm-mmm-mmm

You get the best of my love

(The best of my love) Oh... whoa oh sweet darlin'

You got it

You got it

