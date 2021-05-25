La canción del día de Herrera: ‘Ain’t no woman (Like the one I’ve got)’ de Four Tops

La canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’:‘Ain’t no woman (Like the one I’ve got)’ de Four Tops.

“Es la historia de una canción…

Allá por el 1973 los Four Tops tomaron una pieza llamada en ‘Ain’t no woman (Like the one I’ve got)’ e hicieron de ella una melodía inolvidable".

Letra de la canción ‘Ain’t no woman (Like the one I’ve got)’

Ain't No Woman (Like The One I Got)

(Ain't no woman like the one I've got.)

(Ain't no woman like the one I've got.)

(Ain't no woman like the one I've got.)

Every day the sun comes up around her.

She can make the birds sing harmony.

Every drop of rain is glad it found her.

Heaven must have made her just for me.

When she smiles so warm and tender,

A sight for sore eyes to see.

Oooh, (ain't no woman like the one I've got.)

Oh, no, they don't come better.

(To make her happy doesn't take a lot.)

She don't ask for things, no diamond rings.

(So together, like a hand in glove.)

Like pages in a letter.

(Ain't no woman like the one I love.)

She can fill me up when it's down I'm goin' (I'm goin').

Put a little music in my day.

Wouldn't be surprised if my love keeps growin' (it keeps growin').

Bigger every minute that she stays away.

I would kiss the ground she walks on,

'Cause it's my word, my word she'll obey, now.

Woo-ooh. (Ain't no woman like the one I've got.)

Well, I kiss the ground she walks on.

(To make her happy doesn't take a lot.)

She's a real good friend right to the end.

(So together like a hand in glove.)

A lonely man when she's gone.

(People, ain't no woman like the one I love.)

Oooh. What a good, good thing I've got.

She means to me a lot.

No, no, they don't come better.

(To make her happy doesn't take a lot.)

She don't ask for things, no diamond rings.

(So together, like a hand in glove.)

Like pages in a letter.

(Ain't no woman like the one I love, people.)

Well, I kiss the ground she walks on.

(To make her happy doesn't take a lot.)

I'm a lonely man when my baby's gone.

