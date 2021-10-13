La canción del día de Herrera: "Yellow River" de Christie

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
"Yellow River" es una canción de 1970 que en principio iban a cantar The Tremeloes, pero que Jeff Christie le puso voz y su banda Christie que era horterona, muy de verbena de verano dieron un pelotazo en todo el mundo.
So long, boy, you can take my place
Got my papers, I got my pay
So pack my bags and I'll be on my way to Yellow River
Put my gun down, the war is won
Fill my glass high, the time has come
I'm goin' back to the place that I love Yellow River
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love
Got no time for explanations, got no time to lose
Tomorrow night you'll find me sleepin'
Underneath the moon at Yellow River
Cannon fire lingers in my mind
I'm so glad I'm still alive
And I've been gone for such a long time from Yellow River
I remember the nights were cool
I can still see the water pool
And I remember the girl that I knew from Yellow River
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love
Got no time for explanations, got no time to lose
Tomorrow night you'll find me sleepin' underneath the moon
At Yellow River
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes
Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love
