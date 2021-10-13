COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Yellow River" de Christie

    "Yellow River" es una canción de 1970 que en principio iban a cantar The Tremeloes, pero que Jeff Christie le puso voz y su banda Christie que era horterona, muy de verbena de verano dieron un pelotazo en todo el mundo.

    Letra de "Yellow River" de Christie

    So long, boy, you can take my place
    Got my papers, I got my pay
    So pack my bags and I'll be on my way to Yellow River

    Put my gun down, the war is won
    Fill my glass high, the time has come
    I'm goin' back to the place that I love Yellow River

    Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes
    Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love

    Got no time for explanations, got no time to lose
    Tomorrow night you'll find me sleepin'
    Underneath the moon at Yellow River

    Cannon fire lingers in my mind
    I'm so glad I'm still alive
    And I've been gone for such a long time from Yellow River

    I remember the nights were cool
    I can still see the water pool
    And I remember the girl that I knew from Yellow River

