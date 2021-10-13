La canción del día de Herrera: "Yellow River" de Christie

"Yellow River" es una canción de 1970 que en principio iban a cantar The Tremeloes, pero que Jeff Christie le puso voz y su banda Christie que era horterona, muy de verbena de verano dieron un pelotazo en todo el mundo.

Letra de "Yellow River" de Christie

So long, boy, you can take my place

Got my papers, I got my pay

So pack my bags and I'll be on my way to Yellow River

Put my gun down, the war is won

Fill my glass high, the time has come

I'm goin' back to the place that I love Yellow River

Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes

Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love

Got no time for explanations, got no time to lose

Tomorrow night you'll find me sleepin'

Underneath the moon at Yellow River

Cannon fire lingers in my mind

I'm so glad I'm still alive

And I've been gone for such a long time from Yellow River

I remember the nights were cool

I can still see the water pool

And I remember the girl that I knew from Yellow River

Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes

Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love

Left6:No existe configuración de publicidad para el slot solicitado

Got no time for explanations, got no time to lose

Tomorrow night you'll find me sleepin' underneath the moon

At Yellow River

Yellow River, Yellow River is in my mind and in my eyes

Yellow River, Yellow River is in my blood, it's the place I love







