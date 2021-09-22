La canción del día de Herrera: "More Than A Woman" de Tavares

Ay chica te conozco muy bien

Oh, girl, I've known you very well



Te he visto crecer cada dia

I've seen you growing every day



Realmente nunca miré antes

I never really looked before



Pero ahora me dejas sin aliento

But now you take my breath away



De repente estas en mi vida

Suddenly you're in my life



Parte de todo lo que hago

Part of everything I do



Me tienes trabajando dia y noche

You got me working day and night



Solo trato de mantenerte aferrado

Just tryin' to keep a hold on you

Aquí en tus brazos encontré mi paraíso

Here in your arms I found my paradise



Mi única oportunidad de felicidad

My only chance for happiness



Y si te pierdo ahora, creo que moriría

And if I lose you now, I think I would die



Oh, di que siempre serás mi bebé, podemos hacerlo brillar

Oh, say you'll always be my baby, we can make it shine



Podemos tomarnos una eternidad, solo un minuto a la vez

We can take forever, just a minute at a time

Más que una mujer

More than a woman



Mas que una mujer para mi

More than a woman to me



Más que una mujer

More than a woman



Mas que una mujer para mi

More than a woman to me

Hay historias antiguas y verdaderas

There are stories old and true



De gente tan enamorada como tu y yo

Of people so in love like you and me



Y puedo verme a mi mismo

And I can see myself



Deja que la historia se repita

Let history repeat itself



Reflejando lo que siento por ti

Reflecting how I feel for you



Pensando en esa gente entonces

Thinking 'bout those people then



Yo se que en mil años

I know that in a thousand years



Me volvería a enamorar de ti

I'd fall in love with you again

Esta es la única forma en que deberíamos volar

This is the only way that we should fly



Esta es la única forma de ir

This is the only way to go



Y si pierdo tu amor, se que moriría

And if I lose your love, I know I would die



Oh, di que siempre serás mi bebé, podemos hacerlo brillar

Oh, say you'll always be my baby, we can make it shine



Podemos tomarnos una eternidad, solo un minuto a la vez

We can take forever, just a minute at a time

Más que una mujer

More than a woman



Mas que una mujer para mi

More than a woman to me



Más que una mujer (ooh, mi bebé)

More than a woman (ooh, my baby)



Mas que una mujer para mi

More than a woman to me

Oye

Hey



Más que una mujer

More than a woman



Más que una mujer para mí (oh, mucho más)

More than a woman to me (oh, so much more)



Más que una mujer (oh, nena)

More than a woman (oh, baby)



Mas que una mujer para mi

More than a woman to me

Más que una mujer

More than a woman



Mas que una mujer para mi

More than a woman to me



Más que una mujer

More than a woman



Mas que una mujer para mi

More than a woman to me