    La canción del día de Herrera: "Can't Get By Without You" de The Real Thing

    Una banda de soul británico, en 1976, continuaba el primer éxito que tuvieron con "You to Me you're Everything" con esta otra canción, "Can't Get By Without You". Ellos son The Real Thing


    Letra de "Can't Get by Without You" de The Real Thing


    Cuando salgo de tu puerta, cuando decimos buenas noches
    When I leave your door, when we say goodnight

    Me duele mas y mas
    It hurts me more and more

    Porque chica, simplemente no está bien
    'Cause, girl, it just ain't right

    Para terminar el día así
    To end the day like this

    Sin mas que un beso
    With no more than a kiss

    Y pasar la noche
    And spend the night

    Solo soñando con las cosas que vamos a extrañar
    Just dreaming of the things we're gonna miss
    Si lo pudiera lograr
    If I had my way

    Chica, estaríamos juntos
    Girl, we'd be together

    Más y más cada día
    More and more each day

    Seguiríamos por siempre
    We'd go on forever

    Amantes, tomados de la mano
    Lovers, hand in hand

    No puedes entender
    Can't you understand

    Chica, tienes que ser mi mujer
    Girl, you've got to be my woman

    Tengo que ser tu hombre
    I've got to be your man
    Porque no puedo arreglármelas sin ti
    'Cause I can't get by without you

    Te necesito mas cada dia
    I need you more each day

    Lo que siento por ti
    The way I feel about you

    No deja nada más que decir
    Leaves nothing more to say
    'Porque te amo
    'Cause I love you

    Chica te necesito
    Girl, I need you

    Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
    And I can't get by without you, no way
    Es un asunto triste
    It's a sad affair

    Perdiendo un tiempo precioso
    Wasting precious time

    Que tu y yo podríamos compartir
    That you and I could share

    Chica, es un crimen
    Girl, it's such a crime

    Para escucharte llamar mi nombre
    To hear you call my name

    Es una lástima que llora
    It's a crying shame

    Cuando no estamos juntos
    When we're not together

    Entonces solo hay tiempo para culpar
    Then there's only time to blame
    Llegará un día
    There will come a day

    Chica, yo creo
    Girl, I do believe

    No esta muy lejos
    It's not too far away

    Cuando puedo decir buenas noches
    When I can say goodnight

    Y aun estar a tu lado
    And still be by your side

    Para secar las lágrimas que lloraste
    To dry the tears you cried

    Y tendré todo el amor que necesito
    And I'll have all the love I need

    Para mantenerme satisfecho
    To keep me satisfied
    Porque no puedo arreglármelas sin ti
    'Cause I can't get by without you

    Te necesito mas cada dia
    I need you more each day

    Lo que siento por ti
    The way I feel about you

    No deja nada más que decir
    Leaves nothing more to say
    'Porque te amo
    'Cause I love you

    Chica te necesito
    Girl I need you

    Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
    And I can't get by without you, no way
    No puedo arreglármelas sin ti
    I can't get by without you

    Te necesito mas cada dia
    I need you more each day

    Lo que siento por ti
    The way I feel about you

    No deja nada más que decir
    Leaves nothing more to say
    'Porque te amo
    'Cause I love you

    Chica te necesito
    Girl I need you

    Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
    And I can't get by without you, no way
    No puedo arreglármelas sin ti bebe, de ninguna manera
    I can't get by without you baby, no way

    No puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
    I can't get by without you, no way

    Cuanto más te veo, más te quiero bebé
    The more I see you, the more I want you baby


    Yes I do

    No puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera
    I can't get by without you, no way

    Bebé, no voy a estar solo
    Baby I, I ain't gon' be alone

    Si yo, si yo lo hago
    Yes I, yes I do

    te necesito bebé
    I need you baby

    ¿No ves que eres todo para mí?
    Can't you see you are everything to me

