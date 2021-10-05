La canción del día de Herrera: "Can't Get By Without You" de The Real Thing

Si lo pudiera lograr

If I had my way



Chica, estaríamos juntos

Girl, we'd be together



Más y más cada día

More and more each day



Seguiríamos por siempre

We'd go on forever



Amantes, tomados de la mano

Lovers, hand in hand



No puedes entender

Can't you understand



Chica, tienes que ser mi mujer

Girl, you've got to be my woman



Tengo que ser tu hombre

I've got to be your man

Porque no puedo arreglármelas sin ti

'Cause I can't get by without you



Te necesito mas cada dia

I need you more each day



Lo que siento por ti

The way I feel about you



No deja nada más que decir

Leaves nothing more to say

'Porque te amo

'Cause I love you



Chica te necesito

Girl, I need you



Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera

And I can't get by without you, no way

Es un asunto triste

It's a sad affair



Perdiendo un tiempo precioso

Wasting precious time



Que tu y yo podríamos compartir

That you and I could share



Chica, es un crimen

Girl, it's such a crime



Para escucharte llamar mi nombre

To hear you call my name



Es una lástima que llora

It's a crying shame



Cuando no estamos juntos

When we're not together



Entonces solo hay tiempo para culpar

Then there's only time to blame

Llegará un día

There will come a day



Chica, yo creo

Girl, I do believe



No esta muy lejos

It's not too far away



Cuando puedo decir buenas noches

When I can say goodnight



Y aun estar a tu lado

And still be by your side



Para secar las lágrimas que lloraste

To dry the tears you cried



Y tendré todo el amor que necesito

And I'll have all the love I need



Para mantenerme satisfecho

To keep me satisfied

Porque no puedo arreglármelas sin ti

'Cause I can't get by without you



Te necesito mas cada dia

I need you more each day



Lo que siento por ti

The way I feel about you



No deja nada más que decir

Leaves nothing more to say

'Porque te amo

'Cause I love you



Chica te necesito

Girl I need you



Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera

And I can't get by without you, no way

No puedo arreglármelas sin ti

I can't get by without you



Te necesito mas cada dia

I need you more each day



Lo que siento por ti

The way I feel about you



No deja nada más que decir

Leaves nothing more to say

'Porque te amo

'Cause I love you



Chica te necesito

Girl I need you



Y no puedo arreglármelas sin ti, de ninguna manera

And I can't get by without you, no way