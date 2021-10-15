La canción del día de Herrera: "Always Something There To Remind" de Sandie Shaw

COPE

    " (There) Always Something There to Remind Me" ("Siempre hay algo para recordarme"), es una canción que creó, en la década de 1960, Burt Bacharach con su amigo Hal David, de la que se han hecho muchas versiones. Este viernes, Carlos Herrera nos ha traído la versión de una joven británica Sandie Shaw que ganó el Festival de Eurovisión en 1967



    Letra de (There's) Always Something There to Remind Me


    Camina por esas calles de la ciudad que solías caminar conmigo
    walk along those city streets you used to walk along with me

    Y cada paso que doy recuerda lo enamorados que solíamos estar
    And every step I take recalls how much in love we used to be

    Oh, ¿cómo puedo olvidarte?
    Oh how can I forget you

    ¿Cuando siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme?
    When there is always something there to remind me?
    Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
    Always something there to remind me

    Nací para amarte
    I was born to love you

    Y nunca seré libre
    And I will never be free

    Siempre serás parte de mí
    You'll always be a part of me
    Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh
    Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh

    Si descubres que extrañas el dulce y tierno amor que solíamos compartir
    If you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share

    Solo vuelve a los lugares a los que solíamos ir
    Just go back to the places where we used to go

    Y estaré allí
    And I'll be there
    Cómo puedo olvidarte
    How can I forget you

    ¿Cuando siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme?
    When there is always something there to remind me?

    Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
    Always something there to remind me

    Nací para amarte
    I was born to love you
    Y nunca seré libre
    And I will never be free

    Siempre serás parte de mí
    You'll always be a part of me

    Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh
    Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh

    Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh
    Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh
    Si deberías darte cuenta de que extrañas el dulce y tierno amor que solíamos compartir
    f you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share

    Solo vuelve a los lugares a los que solíamos ir
    Just come back to the places where we used to go

    Y estaré allí
    And I'll be there

    Cómo puedo olvidarte
    How can I forget you
    ¿Cuando siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme?
    When there is always something there to remind me?

    Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
    Always something there to remind me

    Nací para amarte
    I was born to love you

    Y nunca seré libre
    And I will never be free
    Cuando hay
    When there is

    Cuando hay
    When there is

    Cuando hay
    When, there, is
    Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
    Always something there to remind me

    Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
    Always something there to remind me

    Siempre hay algo ahí para recordarme
    Always something there to remind me

