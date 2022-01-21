COPE

    La canción del día de Herrera: "Always Something There To Remind Me" por Sandie Shaw

    Es la historia de una canción...Allá por el año 63, el imbatible Burt Bacharach creaba esta canción para Dionne Warrick: "Hay siempre algo allí para recordarme" y, un año después, hizo una versión - que es la que Herrera nos ha traído este viernes-, Sandie Shaw: "Always Something There To Remind Me".


    Letra de "Always Something There To Remind Me" de Burt Bacharach

    walk along those city streets you used to walk along with me
    And every step I take recalls how much in love we used to be
    Oh how can I forget you
    When there is always something there to remind me?
    Always something there to remind me
    I was born to love you
    And I will never be free
    You'll always be a part of me
    Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh
    If you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share
    Just go back to the places where we used to go
    And I'll be there
    How can I forget you
    When there is always something there to remind me?
    Always something there to remind me
    I was born to love you
    And I will never be free
    You'll always be a part of me
    Whoa-ooo-ohhh-oh
    Whoa-oh-ooo-ohhh
    f you should find you miss the sweet and tender love we used to share
    Just come back to the places where we used to go
    And I'll be there
    How can I forget you
    When there is always something there to remind me?
    Always something there to remind me
    I was born to love you
    And I will never be free
    When there is
    When there is
    When, there, is
    Always something there to remind me
    Always something there to remind me
    Always something there to remind me


    Fuente: LyricFind




