COPE

Herrera en COPE

La canción del día de Herrera

    Audio

    La canción del día de Herrera: "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth" de Nat King Cole

    Tiempo de lectura: 2Actualizado 07:53

    Es la historia de una canción...Una vez, Donald Gadner que era un profesor de Primaria les preguntó a sus alumnos qué querían para Navidad. Cuando contestaron todos ceceaban porque les faltaba un diente delantero, todos estaban mellados. Por ello, la mayoría de ellos pedían sus dos dientes delanteros para Navidad: All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth, y esa es una canción que versionó Nat King Cole como nadie.



    Letra de "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth"

    All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth
    My two front teeth, my two front teeth
    Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth
    Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas
    It seems so long since I could say
    Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle?
    Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be
    If I could only whistle
    All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth
    My two front teeth, my two front teeth
    Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth
    Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas
    All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth
    Two front teeth, two front teeth
    Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth
    Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas
    It seems so long since I could say
    Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle?
    Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be
    If I could only whistle
    All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth
    Two front teeth, two front teeth
    Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth
    Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas
    It seems so long since I could say
    Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle?
    Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be
    If I could only whistle
    All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth
    Two front teeth, my two front teeth
    Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth
    Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas


    Fuente: LyricFind



    Radio en directo COPE
    • item no encontrado

    Lo más compartido

    Lo último

    Lo más visto

    Lo más escuchado

    Lo último

    En directo

    Directo Herrera en COPE

    Herrera en COPE

    Con Carlos Herrera

    Escuchar

    Recomendados