La canción del día de Herrera: "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth" de Nat King Cole
Es la historia de una canción...Una vez, Donald Gadner que era un profesor de Primaria les preguntó a sus alumnos qué querían para Navidad. Cuando contestaron todos ceceaban porque les faltaba un diente delantero, todos estaban mellados. Por ello, la mayoría de ellos pedían sus dos dientes delanteros para Navidad: All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth, y esa es una canción que versionó Nat King Cole como nadie.
Letra de "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth"
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth My two front teeth, my two front teeth Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas
It seems so long since I could say Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle? Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be If I could only whistle
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth My two front teeth, my two front teeth Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth Two front teeth, two front teeth Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas
It seems so long since I could say Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle? Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be If I could only whistle
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth Two front teeth, two front teeth Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas
It seems so long since I could say Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle? Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be If I could only whistle
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth Two front teeth, my two front teeth Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas