La canción del día de Herrera: "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth" de Nat King Cole

Es la historia de una canción...Una vez, Donald Gadner que era un profesor de Primaria les preguntó a sus alumnos qué querían para Navidad. Cuando contestaron todos ceceaban porque les faltaba un diente delantero, todos estaban mellados. Por ello, la mayoría de ellos pedían sus dos dientes delanteros para Navidad: All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth, y esa es una canción que versionó Nat King Cole como nadie.









Letra de "All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth"

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth

My two front teeth, my two front teeth

Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth

Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas

It seems so long since I could say

Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle?

Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be

If I could only whistle

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth

My two front teeth, my two front teeth

Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth

Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth

Two front teeth, two front teeth

Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth

Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas

It seems so long since I could say

Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle?

Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be

If I could only whistle

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth

Two front teeth, two front teeth

Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth

Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas

It seems so long since I could say

Sister Susie, sitting on a thistle?

Gosh, oh gee, how happy I'd be

If I could only whistle

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth

Two front teeth, my two front teeth

Gee, if I could only have my two front teeth

Then I could wish you, Merry Christmas