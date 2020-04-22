La canción del día de Herrera: ‘All right’ de Christopher Cross

Herrera en COPE
Con Carlos Herrera
Optimismo y fuerza es lo que nos econtramos esta mañana en la canción del día de 'Herrera en COPE' con ‘All right’ de Christopher Cross.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Este tipo irrumpió después de muchos años en la música allá por el 79, y la verdad que irrumpió pero con éxito, éxito. Colocó muchos números uno en su carrera, pero en el 83 con la voz de Michael McDonald de fondo, en eso que se llama música de adultos contemporáneos o música contemporánea de adultos, creó este ‘All right’, vamos que podemos hacerlo… Se llama Christopher Cross
Creo que vamos a hacerlo
Que podría funcionar esta vez
Creo que lo haremos podrá salir bien
Porque no es demasiado tarde para eso
Ni siquiera demasiado tarde para mí…”
I know, I know what's on your mind
And I know it gets tough sometimes.
But you can give it one more try to find another reason why,
You should pick it up and try it again
â??Cause it's all right - I think we're gonna make it,
I think it might just work out this time.
It's all right - I think we're gonna make it
I think it might work out fine this time
It's all right - I think we're gonna make it
I think it might just work out,
â??cause it's not too late for that too late for me.
I know I've been hurt before
And I know I really shouldn't give any more.
But this time, this time things seem just a little different.
And when I look in your eyes, you know I can see that it's true.
And I hear you say:
It's all right I think we're gonna make it,
I think it might just work out this time.
It's all right I think we're gonna make it
I think it might work out fine this time
It's all right I think we're gonna make it
I think it might just work out,
â??Cause it's not too late for that too late for me.
Just when you feel helpless, nothing left to say.
Love will find us. The past behind us then we're on our way.
Time and time again I see people so unsure like me,
We all know it gets heard sometimes You can give it one more try,
Find another reason why you should pick it up,
You should kick it up and try it again.
â??Cause it's all right I think we're gonna make it,
I think it might just work out this time.
It's all right I think we're gonna make it
I think it might work out fine this time
It's all right I think we're gonna make it
I think it might just work out,
â??Cause it's not too late for that too late for me.
Letra de la canción ‘All right’ de Christopher Cross
