La posible mentira de Djokovic que está investigando la justicia australiana

April 5, 2015, Key Biscayne, Florida, United States Of America: KEY BISCAYNE, FL - APRIL 05: Novak Djokovic of Serbia jumps for joy at Crandon Park after winning the Men's Final of the Miami Open presented by Itau against Andy Murray of Great Brittain at Crandon Park Tennis Center on April 5, 2015 in Key Biscayne, Florida...People: Novak Djokovic. (Credit Image: © SMG via ZUMA Press Wire)