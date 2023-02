El número de ochomiles podría 'ascender' a veinte

LHASA, July 25, 2019 Photo taken on May 19, 2012 shows mountain guides scaling Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Tibet Himalaya Mountaineering Guide School celebrates its 20th anniversary in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on July 12, 2019. Founded in 1999, Tibet Himalaya Mountaineering Guide School, the first professional mountaineering training school in China, has trained around 300 graduates of high-altitude guides, kitchen staff, photographers, athletes and translators..As the congratulatory letter from the Chinese Mountaineering Association for the anniversary reads, Tibet Himalaya Mountaineering Guide School ''has changed the situation of the scarcity of reserve talents for high-altitude mountaineering and mountaineering service people.''.Graduates from Tibet Himalaya Mountaineering Guide School have led more than 180 domestic or foreign climbers to reach the top of Mount Qomolangma. About 200 members have made it to the