Los datos de Mbappé que asombran al fútbol

November 20, 2022: DOHA (QATAR), 12/04/2022 - WORLD CUP / FRANCE vs POLAND - Goal by MBAPPE Kylian from France in the match between the selections of France vs Poland, for the round of 16 of the World Cup Qatar 2022 / Fifa, at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, this Sunday (04). Photo by Alexandre Brum / Ag. frame 31119 (Credit Image: © Alexandre Brum/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press)