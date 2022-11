Paul George rescata a los Clippers; Harden lidera a los Sixers con 17 asistencias

Los Angeles (United States), 01/11/2022.- Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (L) in action against Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (R) during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, 31 October 2022. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT