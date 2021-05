DIRECTO segundo cuarto | Barcelona, 27 - Armani Milán, 24

Cologne (Germany), 28/05/2021.- Nick Calathes of FC Barcelona (R) in action against Malcom Delaney of AX Armani Exchange Milan (L) during the EuroLeague basketball semifinal match between FC Barcelona and AX Armani Exchange Milan in Cologne, Germany, 28 May 2021. (Baloncesto, Euroliga, Alemania, Colonia) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGELFRIEDEMANN VOGEL