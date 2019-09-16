Así es Maggie, la valiente perrita que, de milagro, sobrevivió a 17 balazos y se ha hecho famosa en Instagram

Herrera en COPE
Redacción CADENA 100
Tiempo de lectura: 4'
Actualizado 00:41
Hay comportamientos de los seres humanos que no entran en el razonamiento de nadie, actitudes irracionales que son crueles y no tienen explicación. La perrita que presentamos a continuación fue víctima de uno de estos seres. Maggie tiene 5 años, es ciega, tiene una oreja mutilada y 17 heridas de bala por todo su cuerpo. Maggie nació en el Líbano y fue allí donde sus ángeles de la guarda la encontraron en muy malas condiciones encadenada, embarazada y abandonada a su suerte. Una historia sobrecogedora de un animal que sacó fuerzas desde lo más profundo de su interior y consiguió salir adelante.
Pero como la vida es imprevisible, después de una terrible tormenta llega la calma. La luz llegó a la vida de Maggie cuando sus las personas que la salvaron se cruzaron en su camino y tras esto, la suerte se puso de su lado. El caso ha sido tan mediático en Reino Unido que la organización benéfica de animales Wild At Heart, alertada por una petición vía redes sociales, se encargó de su rescate y su posterior recuperación.
“I’m differently-abled not disabled!” -Maggie #differentlyabled #bemoremaggie • • • Today was a day filled with fun. I’ve added all the Maggie photos and videos that I’ve taken today. So I hope you enjoy as much as I enjoyed the time I spent with the furbes today. • What did we do today...? Bella and I went on a little walk this morning, then I took Maggie and Mishka out. We went two hours up and over the downs. It was so nice to get out with my babies and spend some quality time with them. After that I took Maggie out with me to do some light window shopping (she loves meeting new people and getting cuddles from strangers!) I took her up to the pet shop to see her best friend, Mandy. She of course snuck a few biscuits and cuddles while I had a natter. • On the way back to the car we popped down an old walkway and discovered a tea room made just for dogs! ( @pawssfortea )Well you know I was sold! Cream tea for me and Maggie. I did some people watching while Maggie charmed the owner into feeding her sausages and pupcakes. Now I am cooking some dinner and enjoying the last rays of sunshine as the days grow darker. Feeling so grateful for such a calm and beautiful day. • • • #dogsofig #dogsofbark #dogsofinstagram #dogsoflove #dogsofworld #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedog #rescuedogs #rescuedogsofig #creamtea #puppiesandfood #foodie #countryside #dogwalks
Tras varias cirugías y diferentes tratamientos después, Maggie ha logrado salir adelante, demostrando una fortaleza y una capacidad de superación que terminaron por encandilar a Kasey Carlin, una joven voluntaria, de 25 años, que la adoptó y se la llevó a vivir a Brighton, Inglaterra. La relación de ambas es tan especial como sus historias, hasta el punto que aprovechando el escaparate público que son las redes sociales, han querido convertir sus historias en movimientos sociales de concienciación y ayudas. Maggie ya es conocida como la ''perrita terapia''.
“Yesterday I got to travel to London to visit @wild_at_heart_foundation pop up shop! I met so many nice people and got so many great cuddles! Then I went on a walk through the streets of London and met even more kind people! I don’t think the Londoners were used to seeing wonky dogs like me as EVERYONE wanted to say hello or know my story! I made sure to give them cuddles and wag my tail to show them how cool rescue dogs like me can be!” -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • We did have a truly lovely time in London on Sunday. I got to meet more of the @wild_at_heart_foundation team and Maggie got a brand new candy floss collar and lead from @barclondon and of course there were plenty of biscuits to be eaten. Afterwards we went for a walk around Covent Gardens. While we watched the street performers Maggie attracted crowds of her own. Her unusual appearance always manages to attract attention, and her wagging tail and kindness always wins over their affection! �� • • • #cuteandfluffy #fluffynotfat #fluffypuppies #ibelieveindog #wildatheartfoundation #rescuedoglove #rescueddogsofinstagram #rescuedogmom #goldendogs #puppycuteness #cutepuppypics #cuddlepuppy #puppycuddles #dogsoflondon #dogs_of_instagram #dogselfie #blinddogsseewiththeirhearts #disableddogs #furbabiesarethebest #furbabies #furbabiesofinstagram #furbabiesrescue #dogloverstagram #dogloversofig #ilovemydog #doggolove #pupperlove #bestwoof #bestwoofs
Desde entonces, han pasado muchas cosas buenas en la vida de Maggie. Consiguió un hogar, una familia que cuida de ella y la adora, se hizo estrella en Instagram (con casi 300 mil seguidores), y, por si eso fuera poco, recientemente recibió el título de perro de terapia registrado. La perrita ha ayudado a muchas personas en este año y medio, ha tocado corazones y concienciado aún más la lucha de la protección de los animales y mascotas de compañía. Sientes y paceden, y pese a la crueldad a la que fue sometida, la perrita hoy es feliz y está envuelta en el amor de su familia de acogida y sus millores de fans.
“Have you got that Friday feeling yet??” -Maggie #partyanimal • • • It’s been a week since Maggie’s tooth extraction and she is ready to conquer the world! Walkies, pet shops, and a visit to see her best friend Anne... Maggie has had a full day. This weekend we have big plans! I’m determined to teach Maggie a new trick! I think I’ll teach her SPIN! What are your weekend plans? • • • Also I’ve added all Maggie’s funny face photos because they make me laugh! Her tongue is always out! �� • • • #dogsoflondon #rescuepets #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuepetsofinstagram #rescuepetsrock #rescuepetsofig #disabledpets #disabledanimals #disabledbutnotreally #friday #fridaynight #cuteanimalsclub #cuteanimal #dogsarebetterthanhumans #dogsofbark #dogsarebest #dogsarelove #rescuedog #rescuedogs #rescuedogsofig #rescuepup
Ahora, Maggie visita residencias, hospitales y universidades como perro de apoyo en terapias, y, también, acompaña a Kasey a las múltiples charlas motivacionales en las que su historia sirve de ejemplo para educar e inspirar a otros a hacer el bien.