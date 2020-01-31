¿Cómo serían Cleopatra, Napoleón, La Mona Lisa o Julio César en el siglo XXI?

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 4'
Actualizado 19:43
Seguro que alguna vez se han imaginado cómo serían algunos de los personajes más famosos de la historia de la humanidad si viviesen en nuestros días. Si quieren, ya no hace falta que fantaseen más al respecto: una diseñadora gráfica estadounidense se dedica a adaptar la imagen de todo tipo de celebridades a la realidad del siglo XXI en Instagram.
I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts...she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few :) Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate - and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! ���� . Credit for left image: Wikimedia Commons, United States Public Domain, right image base: © Glenn Francis, www.pacificprodigital.com
Una publicación compartida de @ royalty_now_ el
Becca Saladin ya tiene más de 54.000 seguidores gracias a su particular hobby, que empezó a poner en práctica en abril de 2019. Catalina de Aragón inauguró toda una galería de nombres icónicos de tiempos pasados. Sus peinados y maquillaje han sido adaptados a la actualidad gracias a la magia que Photoshop es capaz de producir en las fotos reales.
I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for �� . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Una publicación compartida de @ royalty_now_ el
Las mujeres más notables del pasado protagonizan la inmensa mayoría de los montajes de Saladin: Cleopatra, Ana Bolena, La Mona Lisa, Isabel La Católica, Grace Kelly, Anastasia… Poco a poco, algunos de los hombres más célebres de todos los tiempos también se han ido haciendo un hueco en el muro de Royalty Now (el nombre que recibe la iniciativa): Julio César, Napoleón, Abraham Lincoln, Alejandro Magno…
Did you know that Napoleon was most likely 5'7"? That's taller than King Louis XIV. Some say his perceived smaller stature was due to him looking small in comparison to his huge accomplishments. Others say it there was an error when translating his true height from French to English. Who do you think he looks like here? Original portrait by Jacques-Louis David.
Una publicación compartida de @ royalty_now_ el
Aunque las creaciones de Saladin empezaron ciñéndose a personajes históricos de su gusto, ha ido adaptándose a las peticiones de sus seguidores. Estas le han servido para aprender más sobre algunos de los protagonistas de sus montajes, con la realeza como principal foco de atención.
Los emperadores romanos son personajes a los que Saladin ha dedicado cada vez más tiempo (influida por la serie Ocho días que marcaron la historia de Roma). Incluso la imagen de algunas de las actrices más notables de la Edad de Oro de Hollywood ha sido adaptada a las nuevas tendencias gracias a Royalty Now.
Sin duda, el ejercicio que propone en las redes sociales es novedoso. Quizá sirva para que las nuevas generaciones se interesen más por la vida y milagros de algunas de las personas con mayor influencia en la historia mundial.
