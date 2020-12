El Tribunal Supremo rechaza la demanda de Texas contra el recuento en otra derrota judicial de Trump

Washington (United States), 11/12/2020.- A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump holds a flag outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 11 December 2020. One hundred twenty-six House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and eighteen US state attorneys general support the effort of Texas in attempting to have the Supreme Court invalidate the presidential election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Twenty-two Democratic-led states and territories support the battleground states. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDSMICHAEL REYNOLDS