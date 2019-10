El primer ministro libanés anuncia la dimisión de su Gobierno en pleno

Beirut (Lebanon), 18/10/2019.- (FILE) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a press conference in the Government palace at downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 18 October 2019 (reissued 29 October 2019). Hariri on 29 October said he will submit his resignation to the president following about two weeks of anti-government protests that started against proposed taxes and later continued against corruption and economic situation. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH