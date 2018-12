Al menos 168 muertos y cerca de 750 heridos por un tsunami en Indonesia

Krakatoa (Indonesia), 24/09/2018.- (FILE) - A handout file photo made available by NASA on 23 December 2018 shows a photo snapped by European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Alexander Gerst from the International Space Station (ISS) of volcano Anak Krakatau erupting volcanic ash and steam over the waters of the Sunda Strait, Indonesia, 24 September 2018. A tsunami that hit coastal areas on Indonesia's Sunda Straight on 22 December 2018, has killed at least 62 people and injured over 580 others. The Indonesian disaster management agency warned that the death toll is likely to rise. A possible cause of the seismic sea wave was believed to be undersea landslides related to Anak Krakatau's volcanic activity. The tsunami struck at around 21:30 local time (14:30GMT) on 22 December 2018. EFE/EPA/ALEX GERST/ESA/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES ALEX GERST/ESA/NASA HANDOUT