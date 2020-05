Italia informa de 174 muertos diarios, la cifra más baja desde el inicio del confinamiento

March 12, 2020 - Rome, Italy: AFTER: Rome, empty Trevi fountain. In March 2020 the Italian government put it's entire country into quarantine with an aim of the Covid-19 outbreak prevention. Covid-19 emergency has changed the face of Rome. Almost all the tourists have left. New government directives are draconian: all shops will be closed and it will be forbidden to go out in the street without a valid reason. (Antonello Nusca/Contacto)Antonello Nusca