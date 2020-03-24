Greta Thunberg, aislada con síntomas de coronavirus

La activista medioambiental Greta Thunberg ha revelado este martes que está recluida en su casa con síntomas similares a los del coronavirus, aunque ha explicado que en Suecia no se realiza la prueba a quienes no requieran tratamiento médico urgente.

Thunberg ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram que decidió aislarse al llegar de un viaje por Europa central hace dos semanas y que hace diez días comenzó a sentir "algunos síntomas" como cansancio, escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tos. Su padre, que había viajado con ella a Bruselas, también comenzó a mostrar síntomas, en su caso "mucho más intensos" y con fiebre.

"No me he hecho la prueba del Covid-19, pero es muy probable que lo tenga, dados los síntomas y circunstancias", según la joven activista, que está ya "prácticamente recuperada".

En su caso, ha admitido que apenas se sintió enferma --"mi último catarro fue mucho peor"--, por lo que ha llamado a la población joven a no bajar la guardia porque podría darse el caso de que no se percatasen de haber contraído el virus. "Puedes pasarlo a personas de los grupos de riesgo", ha advertido.

"Los que no pertenecemos a un grupo de riesgo tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestras acciones pueden ser la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte para muchos otros", ha añadido.