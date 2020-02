Fuga de laboratorio, arma biológica o evolución: las teorías conspirativas sobre el coronavirus

Guangzhou (China), 24/02/2020.- People walk on the street wear masks and other protective gear in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 24 February 2020. The outbreak of Covid-19 coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed at least 2,626 people and infected 79,702 others worldwide, mostly in China. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKIALEX PLAVEVSKI