Sánchez anuncia nueva prórroga del estado de alarma hasta el 9 de mayo

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, observes a minute silence to pay a tribute to coronavirus victims at the beginning of the first Prime Minister's question time session held since the state of alarm was declared, at Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 15 April 2020. Central Government declared the state of alarm for coronavirus last 14 March and the country faces a lockdown to try to avoid the spreading of COVID-19 outbreak. EFE/Ballesteros POOLBallesteros