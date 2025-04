El Vaticano recuerda los 20 años de legado de San Juan Pablo II: "Un peregrino incansable"

EFE

VATICAN CITY (Vatican City State (Holy See)), 02/04/2025.- Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin presides over the holy mass for the twentieth anniversary of the death of Saint John Paul II in St. Peter Basilica at the Vatican City, 02 April 2025. Pope John Paul II died 02 April 2005, aged 84. (Papa, Cardenal) EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI