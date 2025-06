El Barcelona tiene a Luis Díaz como prioridad mientras Nico Williams quiere fichar por los azulgranas

ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

November 5, 2024, Liverpool, Merseyside, England: 5th November 2024; Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, England; Champions League Football, Liverpool versus Bayer Leverkusen; Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates with team mate Virgil van Dijk after scoring to give his side a 1-0 lead after 61 minutes (Credit Image: © David Blunsden/Action Plus Sports via ZUMA Press Wire)