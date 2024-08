El almirante Garat señala cuál es la única opción para que se acabe la guerra en Ucrania

August 4, 2024: President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine unveiled the country's newly acquired F-16 fighter jets on Sunday (4August2024), asserting that the advanced aircraft will significantly bolster Ukraine's air defences..."These jets are in our sky, and today you see them," Zelensky announced, standing in front of two F-16s as two more flew overhead in tight formation. "It's good that they are here and that we can put them to use."..Ukraine is also seeking support from neighbouring countries to help defend against Russian missile attacks, Zelensky revealed.."This decision is probably a difficult one for our partners, as they are always afraid of unnecessary escalation," he acknowledged. "We will work on this. I think we have a good option with a NATO-Ukraine council, so that NATO countries could discuss with Ukraine the possibility of forming a small coalition of neighboring countries to shoot down enemy missiles."..The dramatic display of two F-16 jets, adorned with Ukraine's trid