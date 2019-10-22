La canción de hoy de Herrera: ‘On a slow boat to China’ de Bette Midler y Barry Manilow

Herrera en COPE
Tiempo de lectura: 2'
Actualizado 07:40
Esta mañana de martes la empezamos con la canción del día de ‘Herrera en COPE’. Esta vez un viaje en barco a China al que nos llevan Bette Midler y Barry Manilow en ‘On a slow boat to China’.
“Es la historia de una canción…
Un buen día, como casi todas las otras canciones, Bing Crosby cogió una que hablaba de un pequeño bote que iba hacia China y la cantó con Rosemary Clooney, la tía de George Clooney, también con Peggy Lee.
Y hubo muchas más versiones. Hasta que hace poco Bette Midler, que lo canta todo y lo canta casi todo bien, como a su amigo Barry Manilow y lo grabó de esta forma tan deliciosa…”
“Me encantaría llevarte en un bote lento a China
Todo para mí solo
Fuera allá con la luna grande y brillante
Derritiendo tu corazón de piedra”
Hey, nice piano playin', Manilla
Thank you, Miss M
Whatcha doin' these days?
Makin' records
Really?
Yes, really
Do you still play piano for people?
Well, depends on who
Hmm, I'm gonna get you
On a slow boat to China
All to myself alone
Get you and keep you
In my arms evermore
Leave all the others
Waitin' on a faraway shore
Out on the briny
Where the moon's
Big and shiny
Meltin' your heart of stone
I'm gonna get you
On a slow boat to China
All to myself alone
Bette, I didn't know
You felt that way about me
I don't, I need a piano player
Ah, just like the old days
You're not gonna change keys
On me are yah? Uh huh, oh
I'm gonna get you
(You're never gonna get me)
On a slow boat to China
(Not in a fast or slow boat at any crick)
All to myself alone
(I just get motion sick)
I'm gonna make you mine
(Ha, you'll have to stand in line)
Get you and keep you
In my band evermore
(Now there's a new attack)
Leave all the others on the shore
(For me they'd swim to China)
(To China and back)
Out on the briny
(I wouldn't like the ocean)
Where the moon's big and shiny
(Not even in a rowboat)
Melting your heart of stone
Come on what do yah say?
(You always get your way)
I'm gonna get you
On a slow boat to China
All to myself alone, together
All to myself alone
