La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Sierra” de Boz Scaggs

Tiempo de lectura: 1'
Actualizado 07:49
Es la historia de una canción. Boz Scaggs, que había sido vocalista de la banda de Steve Miller, también de los Duques de Septiembre, un hombre elegante, muy de la costa oeste, salió de su semijubilación en 1994 grabando una canción de amor y amargura, absolutamente deliciosa. Algunos creemos que esta es, llamada Sierra, su gran canción.
What about the one who said he loved you?
What about the one who said he cared?
Don't bother trying to find him
Way up in the icy air
Oh, you played with his heartstrings
And you played without a care
But not up in the High Sierra
You won't play his heart out there
The Angels lay their clouds across his sky
They line up for him every night
Some have wings and others sing
The rest do lazy ballets in the air
There he's got a bird to give him warning
And he's gotta lookout too
The beauty of the High Sierra
And she's looking out for you
The Angels lay their clouds across his sky
They line up for him every night
Some have wings and others sing
The rest do lazy ballets in the air
What about the one who said he loved you?
What about the one who said he cared?
He's up in the High Sierra
But don't bother looking there