    La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Sierra” de Boz Scaggs

    No te pierdas la recomendación musical que el comunicador ha preparado para ti este jueves

    Es la historia de una canción. Boz Scaggs, que había sido vocalista de la banda de Steve Miller, también de los Duques de Septiembre, un hombre elegante, muy de la costa oeste, salió de su semijubilación en 1994 grabando una canción de amor y amargura, absolutamente deliciosa. Algunos creemos que esta es, llamada Sierra, su gran canción.

    LETRA

    What about the one who said he loved you?
    What about the one who said he cared?
    Don't bother trying to find him
    Way up in the icy air

    Oh, you played with his heartstrings
    And you played without a care
    But not up in the High Sierra
    You won't play his heart out there

    The Angels lay their clouds across his sky
    They line up for him every night
    Some have wings and others sing
    The rest do lazy ballets in the air

    There he's got a bird to give him warning
    And he's gotta lookout too
    The beauty of the High Sierra
    And she's looking out for you

    The Angels lay their clouds across his sky
    They line up for him every night
    Some have wings and others sing
    The rest do lazy ballets in the air

    What about the one who said he loved you?
    What about the one who said he cared?
    He's up in the High Sierra
    But don't bother looking there

