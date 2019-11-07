La canción de hoy de Herrera: “Sierra” de Boz Scaggs

Es la historia de una canción. Boz Scaggs, que había sido vocalista de la banda de Steve Miller, también de los Duques de Septiembre, un hombre elegante, muy de la costa oeste, salió de su semijubilación en 1994 grabando una canción de amor y amargura, absolutamente deliciosa. Algunos creemos que esta es, llamada Sierra, su gran canción.

LETRA

What about the one who said he loved you?

What about the one who said he cared?

Don't bother trying to find him

Way up in the icy air

Oh, you played with his heartstrings

And you played without a care

But not up in the High Sierra

You won't play his heart out there

The Angels lay their clouds across his sky

They line up for him every night

Some have wings and others sing

The rest do lazy ballets in the air

There he's got a bird to give him warning

And he's gotta lookout too

The beauty of the High Sierra

And she's looking out for you

The Angels lay their clouds across his sky

They line up for him every night

Some have wings and others sing

The rest do lazy ballets in the air

What about the one who said he loved you?

What about the one who said he cared?

He's up in the High Sierra

But don't bother looking there